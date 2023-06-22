The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653521/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the flexible plastic packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising focus on improving the shelf life of products, shifting from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging, and increasing the use of stand-up pouches.



The flexible plastic packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pouches

• Bags

• Films and wraps

• Others



By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous investment by the vendors and the development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible plastic packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging and an increase in collaborations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the flexible plastic packaging market covers the following areas:

• Flexible plastic packaging market sizing

• Flexible plastic packaging market forecast

• Flexible plastic packaging market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible plastic packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, AR Packaging Group AB, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crownpack Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., FlexPak Services LLC, and Richdale Plastics. Also, the flexible plastic packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

