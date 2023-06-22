Live Action to celebrate one year post-Roe June 23 with Capitol Hill press event

Washington, DC, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON — Pro-life organization Live Action – one of the nation’s leading human rights organizations – will host a press event to promote the New North Star Coalition Letter, recently released.

At the U.S. Capitol Friday, Lila Rose and other speakers will commemorate the victorious anniversary of the end of Roe, will share about and acknowledge all the preborn lives saved in pro-life states, and will send a clear message to Congress that the fight to build a culture of life in America is just beginning.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. EDT. Please note the location at the Capitol Demonstration Area 11, directly across Independence Avenue from the Cannon House Office Building. Press RSVP by contacting press@jdaworldwide.com or by using this link.

Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, shared the following statement:

“It's been one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. While this was an incredible pro-life victory, our fight to make abortion unthinkable and to support families is far from over. Some of the most extreme pro-abortion state laws that kill children have gone into effect in pro-abortion states since the overturning of Roe on June 24, 2022. Equal protection under the law for every child — beginning at fertilization — must be recognized. We will not stop until abortion is unthinkable; June 23 will mark an important milestone towards that goal.”

Rose will be joined by elected leaders, medical professionals, and prominent pro-life leaders including:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Rep. Doug Lamborn

Rep. Bob Good

Dr. Alveda King

Kristan Hawkins

Josh Craddock

Christina Bennett

Chelsea Youman

Dr. Monique Ruberu

Many will be available for comment after the event.