Sunrun Partners With Fresno Housing To Create Solar Installation For Renters

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresno Housing, in partnership with Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and solar energy-as-a-service provider, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a new solar installation at Blossom Trail Commons, an affordable housing community in Sanger, California. The project, which is located in a CalEnviroScreen disadvantaged community, provides solar energy to 48 homes and saves each family an average of $70 per month on their electricity bills through the use of virtual net metering.



The project is the work of a powerful partnership with a public housing authority, resulting in the first Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program on public housing. Together with Sunrun, Fresno Housing is setting a precedent for other public housing authorities across the state to implement similar solar programs.

“Sunrun is committed to accelerating energy equality and expanding access to affordable solar power for everyone," said Mary Powell, CEO at Sunrun. “As unpredictable energy costs continue to strain monthly budgets, we are proud to provide families at Blossom Trail Commons with meaningful cost savings and long-term stability.”

“We believe solar energy should be accessible to everyone. We are grateful for this partnership which provides energy benefits to our Fresno Housing families. We know many families are struggling with increased costs of rent, food, and essential items, and we are hoping the installation of solar will provide relief and empower our residents to thrive,” said Tyrone Roderick Williams, CEO at Fresno Housing.

“We take immense pride in delivering substantial monthly bill savings to thousands of families through our multifamily solar installations through the use of virtual net metering,” said Scott Sarem, VP Multifamily & Head of LMI at Sunrun. “Our collaboration with Fresno Housing and SOMAH not only reinforces our commitment to accessible solar energy, but also propels us closer to ensuring solar power is available to all, regardless of income.”

“For many people, $70 a month is a lot of money,” said Sanger Mayor Frank Gonzalez. “It brings them hope.”

In 2018, Sunrun committed to developing 100 megawatts of solar on affordable multifamily housing in California by 2030 via the state SOMAH program. Additionally, in 2021, Sunrun pledged to bring at least 500 megawatts of low-income solar to people across the country by 2030. These efforts will bring the many benefits of rooftop solar to hundreds of thousands of residents. Sunrun currently has 150 active multifamily projects comprising more than 11,100 households.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

About Fresno Housing

Fresno Housing serves over 50,000 residents from 17 municipalities in Fresno County. Since 2010 the Agency has self-developed over 2,100 new multi-family units and renovated over 650 units. The Agency manages and owns over 80 multi-family housing developments throughout Fresno County. Fresno Housing provides a wide range of affordable housing options, including public housing, workforce housing, farm labor housing, and Housing Choice Vouchers. Fresno Housing works to create vibrant communities, build quality-affordable housing, and empower nearly 50,000 residents to achieve their goals. For more information, follow us on social media @fresnohousing, or visit www.fresnohousing.org .

