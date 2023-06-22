Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2023 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Toronto, Ontario.



At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Jack Stoch 16,009,295 28,652 Dianne Stoch 15,955,883 82,064 Ian Atkinson 13,153,795 2,884,152 Chris Bryan 15,953,795 84,152 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 15,952,633 85,314

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.