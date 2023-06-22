Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on August 3, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number 888-506-0062 International Toll Number 973-528-0011 Access Code 123098

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, August 3, 2023, until Saturday, September 2, 2023, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through November 3, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 48589

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.