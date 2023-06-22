Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor Announces the 2023 Awards of Excellence Winners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor today announced the winners of its prestigious 2023 Awards of Excellence, which recognizes companies considered to be the elite suppliers in luxury travel. The winners were unveiled during Luxury Travel Advisor’s 10th ULTRA Summit, which took place at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ, June 20-22, 2023.



Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President and Head of Content, Questex Travel Group said, “Luxury travelers are looking for extraordinary experiences. The winners of our Awards of Excellence program are the best of breed suppliers that offer sophisticated luxury to these consumers. We congratulate them on their superior service.”

The Awards of Excellence winners are:

Top General Manager Worldwide - Francois Regis Simon, Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

- Francois Regis Simon, Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel Top Luxury Sales Director Worldwide - Jeremy McLellan, Marriott International Luxury Brands

- Jeremy McLellan, Marriott International Luxury Brands Airlines: Best Flat-Bed Business Class Service – Qatar Airways

– Qatar Airways Best FIT Operator - Abercrombe & Kent

- Abercrombe & Kent Best Escorted Tour Operator – Tauck

– Tauck Best Local Destination Management Company - IC Bellagio

- IC Bellagio Best Chauffeured Services Worldwide - Carey International

- Carey International Best Luxury Car Rental Company Worldwide – Hertz

– Hertz Best Luxury Hotel in Paris - Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

- Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Best Luxury Hotel in London - Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane Best Luxury Hotel in Rome - The St. Regis Rome

- The St. Regis Rome Best Luxury Hotel in New York City - The St. Regis New York

- The St. Regis New York Best Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide - Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

- Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora Best Luxury Boutique Hotel Worldwide - Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast

- Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast Best Luxury Hotel Worldwide - The Ritz Paris

- The Ritz Paris Most Anticipated New Luxury Hotel Opening 2023 - Atlantis The Royal Dubai

- Atlantis The Royal Dubai Top Luxury Hotel Opening 2022 - Passalacqua (Lake Como, Italy)

- Passalacqua (Lake Como, Italy) Best Luxury Hotel in Africa/Indian Ocean - The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

- The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Best Luxury Hotel Middle East - Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh

- Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh Best Luxury Hotel in Asia - Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand

- Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand Best Luxury Hotel in the United States - Four Seasons Resort Lanai

- Four Seasons Resort Lanai Best Luxury Hotel in Canada - Fairmont Château Lake Louise

- Fairmont Château Lake Louise Best Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean - Four Seasons Resort Nevis

- Four Seasons Resort Nevis Best Luxury Hotel in Mexico/Central America - Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya

- Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya Best Luxury Hotel in Europe - The Ritz Paris

- The Ritz Paris Best Luxury Hotel in Australia/South Pacific - Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

- Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora Top Hotel Suite Worldwide - Abu Dhabi Suite at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

- Abu Dhabi Suite at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Best Cruise Line for Luxury Ocean Cruises - Viking Ocean Cruises

- Viking Ocean Cruises Best Cruise Line for Expedition Ships - Seabourn Cruise Line

- Seabourn Cruise Line Best Luxury River Cruise Company - Viking River Cruises

- Viking River Cruises Top Branded Villa/Residence Collection - Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Top Private Jet Company - Private Jet Services

- Private Jet Services Top Private Yacht Charter Company - Infinity Yacht Charters



Winners were determined exclusively by the readers of Luxury Travel Advisor, who voted for nominees selected by an invitation-only advisory board made up of influential travel advisors who have graced the cover of Luxury Travel Advisor over the past 18 years. Nominees represent hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines and professional services that excel at delivering memorable experiences, a hallmark of the luxury travel industry.

To learn more about Luxury Travel Advisor, visit: https://www.luxurytraveladvisor.com. Stay connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Stuti Srivastava

Marketing Manager

Questex Travel Group

ssrivastava@questex.com