Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC Announces Reduced Management Fees for Certain Funds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (“Dimensional Canada ULC”), the manager of the Dimensional Funds, today announced changes to the management fees associated with the following funds, as set out below.







Fund Name Current Class A

Management

Fee Current Class F

Management

Fee New Class A

Management

Fee New Class F

Management

Fee DFA Canadian Vector Equity Fund 1.26 % 0.26 % 1.25 % 0.25 % DFA Five-Year Global Fixed Income Fund 1.20 % 0.20 % 1.19 % 0.19 % DFA Global Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund 1.20 % 0.20 % 1.19 % 0.19 % DFA Global Targeted Credit Fund 1.20 % 0.20 % 1.19 % 0.19 % DFA Global 40EQ-60FI Portfolio 1.23 % 0.23 % 1.22 % 0.22 % DFA Global 50EQ-50FI Portfolio 1.23 % 0.23 % 1.22 % 0.22 % DFA Global 60EQ-40FI Portfolio 1.23 % 0.23 % 1.22 % 0.22 % DFA Global 70EQ-30FI Portfolio 1.24 % 0.24 % 1.23 % 0.23 % DFA Global 80EQ-20FI Portfolio 1.24 % 0.24 % 1.23 % 0.23 % DFA Global Equity Portfolio 1.24 % 0.24 % 1.23 % 0.23 % DFA Global Fixed Income Portfolio 1.22 % 0.22 % 1.21 % 0.21 % DFA World Equity Portfolio 1.25 % 0.25 % 1.24 % 0.24 %











Fund Name Current Class A

& Class A(H)

Management

Fee Current Class F

& Class F(H)

Management

Fee New Class A

& Class A(H)

Management

Fee New Class F

& Class F(H)

Management

Fee DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund 1.26 % 0.26 % 1.25 % 0.25 % DFA International Vector Equity Fund 1.35 % 0.35 % 1.34 % 0.34 %

The changes in the management fees will take effect as of the date of the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be dated and filed on or about July 1, 2023.

Additional information regarding the Dimensional Funds can be found in the Simplified Prospectus, Annual Information Form, and the Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, available on our website at https://ca.dimensional.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.