CALSTART Announces Launch of Cal Fleet Advisor for Zero-Emission Truck Fleets

PASADENA, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALSTART has announced the launch of the Cal Fleet Advisor (CFA) program at the Zero-Emission Truck and Off-Road Equipment Showcase + Ride & Drive in Fresno, CA, an event organized by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and CALSTART. The Cal Fleet Advisor portal and program will inform medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) fleets of the ins and outs of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles, both to make it easier for fleets to move to zero-emission vehicles and to meet the state’s ambitious requirements on reducing the sales and use of internal combustion engines. Cal Fleet Advisor will serve as a personal, interactive alternative to traditional formats such as websites, workshops and mailers.



Developed in partnership with CARB, CFA addresses the confusion experienced by MHD fleet operators as they begin to investigate the numerous resources, options, and requirements involved in making the transition to zero-emission vehicles. CFA provides fleets a single point of contact that will help them navigate the process of identifying, financing, obtaining, and deploying zero-emission MHD vehicles for their businesses. CFA will also provide tracking and document-collection and -filing assistance to fleets, answer questions, offer advice and smooth the process in transitioning to zero-emission technologies.

Although available to all California fleets, CFA is primarily focused on assisting smaller businesses and independent owner-operators, especially underrepresented populations and those domiciled in disadvantaged communities, who often haven’t the time or resources to effectively research and implement the steps necessary to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The resource is particularly useful for and geared toward the drayage community, which faces more stringent decarbonization timelines than other California transportation sectors.

“California has adopted a number of regulations that will require medium- and heavy-duty fleet operators to transition to zero-emission vehicles in the coming years. There are lots of options and rules fleets are faced with, and it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start,” says Clare Bachman, Fleet Technical Assistance Project Manager at CALSTART. “By adding a human element to information-sharing around zero-emission vehicles and funding, we will be able to help fleets determine exactly what they need to do, rather than have them take time out of their busy schedule to do it alone.”

Cal Fleet Advisor will provide an equitable solution that will meet fleets wherever they are in the zero-emission vehicle transition process. Cal Fleet Advisor will learn about each fleet's unique profile and tailor a strategy best-suited to that fleet’s needs in transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.

The Zero-Emission Truck and Offroad Vehicle Showcase + Ride & Drive event hosted more than 500 attendees, who had the opportunity to test drive more than 50 zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks, including delivery vans and yard trucks, as well as refrigerated trailers, agriculture and construction equipment. Attendees were also given the opportunity to learn about resources available for transitioning to zero-emission fleets and equipment, and to explore innovative charging solutions at the Zero-Emission Resource Fair. The event emphasized the importance of cleaner technology in achieving a less polluted and healthier Central Valley, while also highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to reduce emissions and ensure clean air.

