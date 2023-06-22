Galveston, TX, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Relations:

Maddie Collins

Office: 409-683-4256

Cell: 409-771-3891

pr@moodygardens.org

Jaree Hefner

Office: 409-683-4209

Cell: 409-218-1410

news@moodygardens.org

B-Roll Link: Hightail - u0wyjQe7Ih

MOODY GARDENS ANNOUNCES "RAINFOREST HOLIDAY" AS ICE LAND'S THEME FOR 2023

Tickets go on sale July 1 for Festival of Lights, a new holiday show , movies, ice skating, and more

Galveston, Texas (July 1, 2023) - Holiday cheer comes ahead of schedule as Moody Gardens is delighted to announce the return of ICE LAND for the 2023 holiday season. Imagine the North Pole within the lush environment of the rainforest as Moody Gardens presents ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday, set to open from November 18 through January 6.

While not quite July, the announcement falls just before the kick-off of Christmas in July, on “World Rainforest Day”. This internationally recognized day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the importance of rainforests, their preservation, and the crucial role they play in maintaining ecological balance. Moody Gardens strives to shine a spotlight on the delicate beauty and fragility of rainforests while emphasizing the need for their protection and fostering a deep appreciation for these vital ecosystems.

This fall, an esteemed team of master ice carvers from Harbin, China will be back at Moody Gardens to carve out a magnificent masterpiece using two million pounds of ice to sculpt towering ice displays for a truly extraordinary, frosty journey through the rainforest.

Guests can anticipate the rich biodiversity of the rainforests, complete with monkeys, birds, butterflies, and orchids, and be led through this magical icy world by leaf-cutter ants adorned with Christmas decorations. These master ice carvers will guide guests on a mesmerizing journey through the globe's rainforests, featuring a massive ice slide that whisks guests from treetops to the forest floor, ancient ruins, and riversides. The thrill of the giant ice slide serves as the pinnacle of this attraction as it offers a birds-eye view and some fantastic festive fun for those who are up for a cool ride. Additionally, guests can indulge in festive holiday spirits at Shivers Ice Bar, an exceptionally cool bar sculpted entirely out of ice.

Visitors are in for a fully immersive experience in the region's premier holiday attraction, showcasing an array of different scenes. As in years past, a 28,000 sq. ft. insulated tent structure will maintain a cool nine degrees, offering the environment needed to offer a diverse array of ice sculptures.

As Moody Gardens is set to transform into "Holiday in the Gardens," it continues to be an anticipated and cherished holiday tradition. Families throughout the region can look forward to an array of attractions to accompany ICE LAND. The Festival of Lights is a mile-long walking trail embellished with two million lights and sound-enhanced lighted and animated displays. Each one is set to everyone's favorite holiday tunes and the trail boasts spectacular views of Galveston Bay. Guests will also enjoy outdoor ice skating, the Arctic Slide, a holiday buffet, train rides, 3D holiday films, and Rudolph 4D. Moody Gardens Hotel will host an exciting new “A Christmas Wish Holiday Spectacular” dinner show and a New Year’s Palooza Family Celebration. Special Hotel Packages will also be available in conjunction with the holiday attractions and events beginning July 1.

With a variety of ticket options available, including individual and bundled tickets at discounted prices starting from $21.00, there's something for everyone. Discounted deals are also available with the Holiday Pass or the Value Pass, which offers daily access for guests.

All tickets for Holiday in the Gardens activities, including hotel packages, will go on sale on July 1. For more information, please visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

About World Rainforest Day

World Rainforest Day is an annual global observance dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of rainforests and their conservation. Celebrated on June 22nd each year, this day serves as a platform to highlight the significant role that rainforests play in sustaining biodiversity, regulating climate, and providing vital resources for human well-being. World Rainforest Day aims to inspire individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to take action in preserving and restoring these precious ecosystems. It encourages education, advocacy, and practical initiatives to protect rainforests, address deforestation, and promote sustainable practices that ensure the long-term health and resilience of these invaluable natural habitats.

About ICE LAND

ICE LAND at Moody Gardens has a captivating history that has evolved into a beloved winter tradition. The concept was first introduced in 2014 when Moody Gardens, a renowned leisure and educational complex in Galveston, Texas, decided to create a unique holiday experience for visitors. The idea was to transform a large exhibition space into an enchanting world of ice sculptures, bringing the magic of winter to the Gulf Coast region. With the help of skilled ice carvers from China, the inaugural ICE LAND debuted with stunning ice sculptures depicting iconic scenes from the holiday classic "A Christmas Carol." The event received an overwhelmingly positive response, inspiring Moody Gardens to expand and improve upon the concept in subsequent years. Each year since then, ICE LAND has featured a different theme. With its attention to detail, immersive displays, and a touch of whimsy, ICE LAND has become a highly anticipated seasonal attraction, captivating guests of all ages and creating lasting memories in a truly wondrous winter wonderland.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

###

Attachment