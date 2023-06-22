Antibacterial Drugs Market to Reach US$ 62 Billion by 2031 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the antibacterial drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period and is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 62 Billion by 2031-end.



The market for antibacterial medications is expanding significantly, but commercial prospects are being further hampered by the relatively small drug pipeline. Yet, it is anticipated that the development of branded medications would increase as a result of the diligent efforts made by the governments of many nations, particularly in Europe and North America.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4340

By purchasing their medications directly from producers and authorised resellers, e-pharmacies guarantee a genuine medicine supply. Patients increasingly rely on online pharmacies since e-retailers adhere to government rules. The market will increase at a healthy rate due to the emergence of this new revenue stream.





Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Market forecast value 2031 USD 62 Billion Growth Rate (2021-2031) 2.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 91 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Allergan Plc.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The antibacterial Drugs market is driven by several factors that have contributed to its growth and increasing demand. Some of the key market drivers for the antibacterial drugs include:

The rise in antibiotic-resistant infections, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), is a major driving force for the antibacterial drugs market. As traditional antibiotics become less effective against these resistant strains, there is a growing need for new and more potent antibacterial drugs. Moreover, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the highly structured healthcare industry and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

The global burden of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, continues to increase. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, travel, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in certain regions contribute to the spread of infectious diseases. This drives the demand for effective antibacterial drugs to treat and manage these infections.

Advances in drug discovery and development, including genomics, proteomics, and high-throughput screening, have enabled the identification of novel antibacterial drug targets and compounds. These technological advancements facilitate the development of more effective and targeted antibacterial drugs, driving market growth.

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are recognizing the urgent need to address antibiotic resistance and combat infectious diseases. They are implementing initiatives to promote research and development of new antibacterial drugs, providing funding and incentives to pharmaceutical companies.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4340

Vital Indicators Shaping The Future Of The Industry

Monitoring and understanding antibiotic resistance rates is crucial in shaping the future of the antibacterial drugs industry. Rising rates of antibiotic resistance highlight the need for new and innovative antibacterial drugs that can effectively combat resistant bacteria. Tracking resistance patterns and identifying emerging resistance mechanisms guide research and development efforts in the industry.

The regulatory landscape plays a vital role in shaping the future of the antibacterial drugs industry. Regulatory agencies set guidelines and requirements for the development, approval, and marketing of antibacterial drugs. Changes in regulations, such as expedited pathways for approval or incentives for research and development, can impact the industry's direction and investment decisions.

Investments in research and development (R&D) are key indicators of the industry's future. Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government organizations invest in R&D to discover and develop new antibacterial drugs. The level of R&D investment reflects the industry's commitment to addressing the challenges of antibiotic resistance and developing novel treatment options.

Technological advancements, such as genomics, computational biology, and high-throughput screening, have a significant impact on the future of the antibacterial drugs industry. These advances enable the identification of new drug targets, drug discovery methods, and personalized medicine approaches.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

The market for antibacterial drugs is saturated with numerous existing antibiotics, leading to intense competition. Generic versions of antibiotics are widely available, resulting in price pressures and reduced profit margins for manufacturers.

Antibacterial drugs are often prescribed for short durations to treat acute bacterial infections. This limited treatment duration restricts the revenue potential compared to chronic disease treatments, which typically require long-term medication.

Many of the existing antibacterial drugs belong to well-established classes with similar mechanisms of action. The discovery and development of antibiotics with novel mechanisms of action are challenging. The lack of new classes of antibiotics hinders market growth, as it limits the options available for treating emerging resistant bacteria.



Strategies For Manufacturers/Suppliers To Scale In The Market

Key companies should invest in research and development to develop new and innovative antibacterial drugs. They should focus on addressing unmet medical needs, targeting drug-resistant bacteria, and improving treatment outcomes. In September 2021, two leading companies, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. had announced that US FDA accepted the review of a supplemental New Drug Application for MYFEMBREE for the management of moderate to severe pain related to endometriosis.

Besides this, companies should ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and guidelines specific to antibacterial drugs. They should stay updated with the latest regulations and standards to expedite the approval process and mitigate delays.



Key Segments Covered in This Report

By Drug Class : β-lactam Quinolone Macrolide Tetracycline Aminoglycoside Sulfonamide Phenicols Other

By Route of Administration : Enteral Parenteral Other

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Online Antibacterial Drug Sales

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4340

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market outlook: The anticoagulant reversal drugs landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,601.22 Million by 2033.

Anticancer Drugs Market Outlook: Worldwide demand for anticancer drugs is anticipated to reach US$ 335 Billion by 2032.

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Outlook: Sales of benzodiazepine drugs are anticipated to reach US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube