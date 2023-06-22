HEMPSANA Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) today announced first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.



Randy Ko, Hempsana’s CEO commented: “Hempsana continues to expand its innovative product offerings to consumers across Canada with the launch of seven new SKU’s from ufeelu and two new brands: Caviar Gold and Craft Bangers. We believe that Caviar Gold and Craft Bangers will provide great dried flower options that have high THC potency (25+%) combined with high terpene profiles (4+%). We believe we have the opportunity to dominate the infused pre-roll market as we use a patented process to infuse our pre-rolls and moonrocks that provides consumers a consistent smoking experience as the patented process uniformly distributes the distillate into the flower. The main complaint that consumers have in the market today is that the infused pre-rolls do not burn consistently and that is what we have focused on, bringing to market superior infused pre-roll quality that allow users to enjoy a smooth and consistent smoking session just as they do with non-infused pre-rolls.”

Operational Highlights:

New Unique and Innovative Products

The Company launched a total of seven new products in various provinces in the first quarter:

Caviar Gold: Ice Cube’s Fryday Kush Distillate Infused Moonrock (45-50% THC 2 gram) Apple Drip OG Distillate Infused Pre-Roll (45-50% THC 1.3 gram)

Craft Bangers: Tiki Head Hunter 3.5 and 7g Dried Flower (Sativa w/ 4% Terps) Tiki Head Hunger 1g Pre-Roll (Sativa with 4% Terps) Pablos Revenge 7g Dried Flower (Indica with CBG & 5% Terps) Kush Hunter Distillate Infused Pre-Roll (35%THC w/Pablo’s Revenge Strain)

Ufeelu - Rest Drops (CBD/CBN)



Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $363,831 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $354,855 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Higher revenues from contract manufacturing services offset lower product sales in Q1 2023.

Q1 2023 revenues were 28% lower than Q4 2022’s revenues of $528,487. Q4 2022 had a few larger product sales did not occur Q1 2023.

Net loss and comprehensive loss were $276,515 in Q1 2023 compared to a net loss of $242,375 in Q1 2022.

The higher net loss in Q1 2023 reflects higher operating expenses, wages and legal and professional fees, offset by lower management fees.

Net loss per share was $(0.01) in Q1 2023, similar to the $(0.01) net loss per share in Q1 2022.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, the Company announced a private placement financing of $900,000.



Resignation of Director

Douglas Sommerville has announced that due to other personal commitments, that he has resigned as a Director of the Company and would not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Randy Ko commented “Doug has served as chair of the board of directors since the Company went public in 2021. Over this time, he made many contributions to the success and growth of the company, drawing on a wealth of experience gained over a long and successful business career. On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and our shareholders, I thank Doug and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

