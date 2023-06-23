Smart Machines Market is Anticipated to reach USD 420 Billion at a 23.00 % of CAGR by 2030- Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Machines Market Information by Technology, Components, Application – Market Forecast Till 2030”. The Smart Machines Market could thrive at a rate of 23.00 % between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 420 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Smart Machines Market Key Players

Prominent market players profiled in the global Smart Machines market report include

IBM Corporation

Apple Inc

BAE Systems

Google Inc.

L.G. Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

ABB Limited

Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Scope of the Report - Smart Machines Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 420 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 23.00% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The rising interest in ceaseless patient consideration and observation has been fuelling interest in intelligent machines. Key Market Dynamics Rising applications in healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and military, industrial, aerospace & defense are pushing the growth.

Smart Machines Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automation: The need for automation to streamline processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance productivity is a major driving force for the smart machines market. Industries across sectors are recognizing the value of intelligent automation in improving efficiency, accuracy, and scalability. The rapid advancements in AI technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, are propelling the growth of the smart machines market. These technologies enable machines to analyze vast amounts of data, learn from patterns, and make intelligent decisions, leading to enhanced performance and capabilities. The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, which emphasize the integration of automation, IoT, and AI technologies, is driving the demand for smart machines. Industries are embracing the concept of connected systems and intelligent machines to achieve higher levels of productivity, flexibility, and responsiveness.

Restraints and Challenges

One of the key restraints for the smart machines market is the high cost of implementation. The development and deployment of smart machines involve substantial investments in research and development, hardware, software, and training. Additionally, concerns related to data privacy, security, and ethical considerations surrounding AI technologies can act as barriers to adoption.

Smart Machines Market Segmentation

By Type: The Type in the market includes Embedded systems, Expert system, Autonomous robot

The Type in the market includes Embedded systems, Expert system, Autonomous robot By Application: By Application includes Automotive, Aerospace, Logistics, Consumer Electronics, Defence, Healthcare

Smart Machines Market COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smart machines across industries. With the need for social distancing and reduced human contact, automation has gained prominence. Smart machines have been deployed to automate processes, perform remote monitoring, and ensure business continuity. Post-COVID, the market is expected to witness sustained growth as industries prioritize resilient and efficient operations, driving the demand for intelligent automation solutions.

Smart Machines Market Regional Analysis

North America has established itself as a leading market for smart machines, spearheading technological advancements and adoption. The presence of major technology players such as IBM Corporation, Apple Inc, and Microsoft Corporation has contributed to the region's dominance. North America benefits from its advanced infrastructure, which supports the implementation of smart machines, as well as a favorable regulatory environment that encourages innovation. The region's major industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, have been quick to embrace smart machines, driving their widespread adoption and market growth.

Europe is experiencing significant growth in the smart machines market, driven by the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles and a focus on automation. The region's manufacturing and logistics sectors are actively integrating smart machines to optimize operations, increase efficiency, and gain a competitive edge. The European market's emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency aligns well with the capabilities of smart machines, further fueling their demand. The presence of stringent regulations, such as the European Union's directive on energy efficiency, encourages industries to invest in smart machine technologies to achieve their sustainability goals.

Industry Updates

June 2021 - IBM Corporation announced the launch of a new smart machine solution that combines AI and IoT technologies to enhance supply chain management. The solution leverages advanced analytics and real-time data to enable predictive maintenance, optimize inventory management, and improve overall operational efficiency.

