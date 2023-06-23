Global Postnatal Health Supplements Market is set to reach US$ 2.79 Billion by 2033, and expected to rise at 7.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global postnatal health supplements market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.2 billion worldwide in 2022. The increased prevalence of postnatal depression along with the introduction of new products by the leading competitors are two key factors predicted to fuel the market's growth during the forecast timeframe. By 2023, it is anticipated to have made US$ 2.79 billion, with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Expectant moms and new mothers are growing more aware of the risks and illnesses that inadequate nutrition might put them or their offspring at risk for. The market for maternity health supplements is growing as more people choose them to shield themselves and their unborn children from difficulties and illnesses. Pharma sales reached a global total of 1.25 trillion dollars in 2019, showing that the sector has seen tremendous growth over the previous 20 years.

Major market participants that sell postnatal health supplements are boosting their marketing expenditures. The sales of postnatal health supplements have increased significantly. In addition, the governments of many nations are putting more emphasis on educating the populace about the significance of postnatal health. The market for postnatal health supplements is expanding globally as a result of all these causes.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

Sales of postnatal health supplements increased at a 5.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the market for postnatal health supplements will be 38.2% made up of protein and amino acid supplements.

In 2022, the capsule sector had a maximum market share of 41.5%.

The market for postnatal health supplements in North America is anticipated to increase considerably in value during the projected period, with a market share of 34.2% in 2022. In terms of distribution channels, the pharmacy store-based retail segment held 76.5% of the market share in 2022.

Germany will continue to be one of the most lucrative markets for postnatal health supplements in Europe in 2022, with a market share of 20.3%.



“Both governmental and private organizations throughout the world have launched a number of projects to address postnatal depression. This is predicted to raise women's awareness, which would have a favorable effect on the market's growth throughout the course of the forecast year,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Businesses are concentrating on promotional as well as advertising techniques to raise awareness among women and to build a solid customer base for their business. Church & Dwight Co. Inc., a significant maker of postnatal health supplements, provides its clients with high-value services in addition to the sale of postnatal health supplements. To increase their product portfolios, well-known businesses are putting more emphasis on new product development.

Prominent players in this market are:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The Honest Company Inc.

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

New Chapter Inc.

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Actif USA

Eu Natural

Naturelo Premium Supplements LLC

Theralogix – Nutritional Science

Pure Essence Labs

Fairhaven Health – Milkies

Pink Stork

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Others



Some key developments by leading companies in this market are:

A brand-new, cutting-edge collection of prenatal and postnatal multivitamins as well as supplements designed specifically for the transition to parenthood was introduced by Mommy's Bliss in 2020.

The Mommy's Bliss New Mom Line debuted with four essential items. Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Regularity Support Gummies, Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Omega + DHA Gummies, Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Multivitamin + Iron, Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Multivitamin + Probiotics, along with Mommy's Bliss Prenatal Multivitamin + Iron are among the first products offered.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global postnatal health supplements market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the postnatal health supplements market, the market is segmented on the basis of postnatal health supplements by ingredient (vitamins & minerals supplements, herbal supplements, prebiotic supplements, probiotic supplements), form (soft gels/pills), application (general well-being and lactation support, weight management) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in this Market:

By Ingredient:

Vitamins & Minerals Supplements

Herbal Supplements Ayurvedic Extracts Algal Extracts Phyto-Chemicals

Protein and Amino Acid Supplements

Prebiotic Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

By Form:

Soft Gels Confectionery Products Pharmaceutical Products

Tablet

Capsule

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Drug Stores and Pharmacies Health & Wellness Stores Other Retailers

Online Retailing



By Application:

General Well-being and Lactation Support

Weight Management

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone and Joint Health

Heart Health

Eye Health

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



