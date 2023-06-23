DeFi Market Size to Reach USD 446.43 Billion, With a CAGR of 46.80% by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “DeFi Market Information Deployment Mode, By Component, By Application and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The DeFi Market could thrive at a rate of 46.80% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 446.43 Billion by the end of the year 2032.



Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a competitive, contestable, composable, and non-custodial financial ecosystem that does not require a central system. This new financial paradigm leverages distributed ledger technologies to offer lending, investing, or exchanging services for crypto assets without relying on a traditional centralized intermediary.

Blockchain technology has created significant interest in the fintech industry. The emergence of the blockchain has encouraged the financial industry to move toward app-based operations. The increasing adoption of blockchain induced the fintech industry's growth even during the pandemic. Blockchain technologies can address them all, whether it is needed for transaction security, transparency, or fraudulent activities.

In today's scenario, where inflation and interest rates are rising continually, working capital has become more important than ever. As companies look for more cash, they are increasingly aiming to develop a technology that can achieve greater economies in the mission-critical cash cycle. Also, imports and exports can unlock opportunities for automating supply chain finance.

The global DeFi Market is projected to garner significant traction. Rapid advances in the financial sector would drive market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global DeFi Marke value is poised to escalate from USD 14.1 BN in 2022 to USD 446.43 BN by 2032, growing at a 46.80% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2023-2032).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11510

Leading players in the global DeFi Market are,

MakerDAO

Compound Labs Inc.

Aave

SushiSwap

Uniswap

Curve Finance

Balancer

Synthetix

Bancor Network

Badger DAO

Scope of the Report - Decentralized Finance Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 446.43 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 46.80% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Rising investments by companies Key Market Dynamics Benefits offered by Decentralized Finance





Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Industry Trends:

The rapidly transforming financial sector and increasing acceptance of DeFi solutions to eradicate intermediaries are key forces enhancing market growth. Continued expansion of open banking and vast adoption of international payment platforms foster DeFi Marke revenues. The progressive regulatory environment and innovations in fintech businesses worldwide drive market growth.

The rapidly changing and evolving global consumer and merchant trends foster the adoption of digital payment methods and fund transfers. The government-backed UPI/ QR-based payments have pushed it further, allowing users to accept digital payments without technical complexities. Increasing blockchain research and development activities allows the expansion of fintech.

Segments:

The report segments market dynamics into components, applications, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into Blockchain technology, decentralized applications (dApps), and smart contracts. Of these, the Blockchain technology segment accounts for the largest market shares, fostering distributed trust, reducing transaction costs, and empowering decentralized platforms.

The application segment is sub-segmented into assets tokenization, compliance & identity, payments, marketplaces & liquidity, data & analytics, prediction industry, decentralized exchanges, stablecoins, and others. Of these, the data & analytics segment dominates the market.

DeFi protocols, with their data and network transparency, facilitate risk management and generate business opportunities, offering significant advantages for data analysis and decision-making. By regions, the decentralized finance market is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and Rest-of-the-World.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on DeFi Market –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/decentralized-finance-market-11510

Competitive Analysis:

The decentralized finance market appears highly competitive, with many players forming a competitive landscape. Product development and close collaboration with end-users is an attractive strategy being pursued. Industry players are also forming collaborations and partnerships with other players to expand their footprints & expertise and reduce development times and costs.

For instance, on Jun. 09, 2023, Minati Cryptocurrency, a digital finance industry leader, launched its groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) token, Minati (MNTC), to redefine the digital finance landscape, bridging the gap between decentralization, scalability, and user empowerment. Minati is poised to empower global investors by supplying around 1,250,000,000 tokens ready to set a new industry standard, disrupting traditional transaction and rewarding systems.

In another instance, on Jun. 10, 2023, Uniswap, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform provider, announced that it has achieved a major milestone by surpassing 250 million swaps on its platform. Uniswap's DEX platform is powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. With the go-to protocol for DeFi enthusiasts, this significant achievement will solidify Uniswap's position as the worldwide leader in the DeFi space.

Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

Geographical Analysis:

North America dominates the global decentralized finance market due to the presence of significant fintechs. The region is one of the largest crypto markets globally, substantiating DeFi platform adoption. Besides, growing advances in fintechs and the rapidly transforming finance industry in this region substantiate the DeFi Market finance market revenues.

Constantly evolving DeFi infrastructure and its regulation accelerate the region's decentralized finance market shares. Moreover, the rising demand for solutions allowing secured financial transactions and discharged obligations influence the decentralized finance market value. The North American decentralized finance market will likely retain its dominance throughout the assessment period.

Globally, Europe is the second-largest market for decentralized finance solutions. The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness of the benefits offered by DeFi technology, such as eliminating control of financial institutions over money, financial products, and financial services, as well as service charges.

As the fintech sector in this region constantly monitors new developments in security technologies, blockchain uses in the fintech market are increasing. Additionally, the increasing Internet connectivity and growing payment security needs, bolster regional market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly developing market for decentralized finance technologies. Growing investments in developing blockchain solutions to change business processes in the finance industry and growing numbers of mobile applications, websites, and call centers, foster the region's market shares. Furthermore, the rising preference for mobile payments and the increase in fraudulent cases of online payments influence the region's market value.

Related Reports:

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: