DRAM Market to Reach USD 272.5 Billion, at a 11.7% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) is a data storage type that allows quick access to stored data. Over recent years, the demand for server DRAM has been rising steadily due to growing consumer electronics applications. Also, DRAM chip sale is increasing due to the strong growth in the global semiconductor and 5G industry and the rise in remote/hybrid work environments.

Leading DRAM market players are.

SK Hynix Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation,

ATP Electronics, Inc.

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Powerchip Technology Corporation

Transcend Information, Inc.

Kingston Technology Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Report -

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 272.5 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 11.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rising 5G Technology to Present Robust Opportunities Key Market Dynamics Growing adoption of high-end smartphones Growing number of data centers and servers Growing Demand from automotive sector

The market witnessed an exponential rise amid coronavirus crises due to the rising servers and notebooks markets and the shift to remote services. Also, conservative CAPEX plans of various companies allowed DRAM prices to see an upturn over recent years. Due to the resumption in server replacement demand and server DRAM/SSD, DRAM prices are projected to climb 7.1% YoY.

Additionally, the stay-at-home economy and the adoption of remote working models, alongside the data center server boom, generated a strong demand for DRAM in the first half and the third quarter of 2020. Innovative DRAM technology providers have started looking to ramp product lines based on the new LPDDR5 interface standard. Several upgrades were seen in computing systems as consumers and businesses transitioned to home-based online activities.

DRAM Market USP Covered:

Industry Trends

The continual rise in data center numbers and the computer markets creates vast market demand. Also, the robust expansion of semiconductors and rising sales of high-end smartphones influence the market value. Moreover, the advances in communication technologies and rapid urbanization create substantial opportunities for the DRAM market.

Also, continually rising sales of laptops/tablets, digital cameras, and wearables foster DRAM market revenues. The rising demand for more powerful processing technologies, alongside the increased focus on higher storage capacity and lower power consumption memory technologies substantiates the DRAM market shares.

Moreover, increasing data center server shipments and growing data processing and storage escalate market sales. Also, rising sales of high-priced 5G processors and the rise in cellphone application MPU impact the market growth positively. The advent of 5G processors required to power new smartphones boosts cellphone application MPU sales.

Most 5G processors are developed based on 5nm process technology, leading-edge technology with a higher price. Also, the rapid growth in advanced 5G smartphones would increase DRAM sales more than other communications-related IC product segments.

Furthermore, the growing demand for integrated solutions for physical layer simulation, characterization, and validation of PCIe 5.0 devices pushes the market growth. The development of next-generation DRAM and PCIe devices with CXL high-speed memory interconnect technology influences market shares.

On the other hand, high prices of DRAM chips hamper the market growth, restricting DRAM sales and use in the coming years. Also, the huge power consumption by capacitors in DRAM to keep them charged is another major factor posing significant challenges to the market growth.

Segment

The market report is segmented into types, technologies, applications, and regions. The type segment comprises synchronous DRAM, burst extended data output, extended data output, asynchronous DRAM, fast page mode, and others. The technology segment comprises DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5/GDDR5.

The application segment comprises mobile phones, PCs/laptops, gaming consoles, networking devices, and others. By regions, the DRAM market is segmented into the MEA, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global DRAM market. Factors such as the spurring growth in electronics, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods sectors and rapidly developing countries such as South Korea, China, Taiwan, India, and Japan create a vast demand for DRAM. Besides, supportive government policies to foster DRAM production create striking growth avenues.

North America is the second-largest market for DRAM technologies. The rising demand for advanced DRAM technologies from end-use industries boosts the region's market shares. Additionally, the extensive pool of Smartphone manufacturers and semiconductor companies in the region impacts the market growth positively. Rising applications of DRAM chips in several end-use industries present vast growth opportunities.

The European DRAM market accounts for a sizable share globally. Heightened demand for DRAM technologies across the applications and a thriving manufacturing base enhance the market value. Moreover, the rising sales of smartphones and computers in the region bolster market revenues.

Competitive Analysis

The DRAM market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players strategically invest in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on May 17, 2023, Samsung announced that it has pushed mass production of advanced 12nm DDR5 DRAM to become a leader in the memory chip market through the launch amid the downturn in the chip market. The tech giant has upgraded the 16Gb DDR5 DRAM to reduce power consumption, thus, enabling server and data center operators to reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

