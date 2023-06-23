Animal Intestinal Health Market to Surpass 6371.4 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Increased Demand for High-Quality Animal Products

Westford, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global animal intestinal health market is experiencing substantial growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of consuming meat and dairy products, such as their nutritional value and contribution to a balanced diet. This increased awareness has increased demand for high-quality animal products, driving the need for improved livestock health.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/animal-intestinal-health-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Intestinal Health Market."

Pages - 242

Tables - 93

Figures – 76

The livestock sector is experiencing remarkable growth driven by population growth, rising incomes, and rapid urbanization. These factors have led to increased consumption of food products, including meat, eggs, and milk. As the demand for these products continues to rise, there is a corresponding increase in the production requirements for healthy and nutritious poultry meat.

Prominent Players in Animal Intestinal Health Market

Novus International Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DSM Nutritional Products Ltd.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Virbac SA

Neovia

Adisseo France SAS

Biomin Holding GmbH

Pancosma SA

Novozymes A/S

Nutreco NV

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-market

Microbial Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Availability of Feed Additives

The microbial segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the animal intestinal health market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing availability of feed additives manufactured using microorganisms. Probiotics, a microbial feed additive, have gained considerable popularity due to their numerous benefits in livestock species such as swine, ruminants, and poultry.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold a significant share of the animal intestinal health market. This can be attributed to several factors, with the United States of America being one of the largest consumers of meat and dairy products globally. The United States has a large population and a high per capita consumption of animal-based products, which drives the region's demand for meat and dairy.

Poultry Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Demand in the Poultry Industry

The poultry segment is projected to hold the largest animal intestinal health market share during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the specific requirements and demand of the poultry industry. Animal intestinal health products are crucial in improving poultry health and productivity.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for meat and meat products in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. There is a significant increase in the consumption of poultry products, as the population and disposable incomes rise in these countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the animal intestinal health market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Animal Intestinal Health Market

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) unveiled a new product called FYBRIN RS resistant starch at the IFT Expo in Chicago in 2022. This innovative resistant starch is derived from corn and is a dietary fiber component. Particularly, FYBRIN RS is naturally gluten-free and low in calories, making it an appealing choice for health-conscious consumers.

Alltech recently introduced Bio-Mos 2, a second-generation feed additive designed to support the gastrointestinal tract in calves. The primary goal of Bio-Mos 2 is to optimize average daily gains and promote the development of a robust immune system in calves. Additionally, this feed additive aims to foster a healthy gut microbiome without relying on antibiotics at any production stage.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/animal-intestinal-health-market

Key Questions Answered in Animal Intestinal Health Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Aramid Fiber Market

Global Advanced Glass Market

Global Conformal Coatings Market

Global Ceramic Coating Market

Global Corrugated Packaging Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com