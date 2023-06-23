Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Market is set to Reach US$ 9.51 Billion at a CAGR of 5.67% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) in 2022 to be worth US$ 5.70 billion, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 5.67% to reach US$ 9.51 billion by 2031.

The global market for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Chemiluminescence (CL) is the term used to describe the emission of electromagnetic radiation that results from a chemical reaction that produces light. A test that combines chemiluminescence and immunochemical reactions is called a chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA).

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for sensitive and specific diagnostics is driving the market revenue share.

Advanced technology increases the efficiency of CLIA and is driving the market demand.

The demand for precise disease treatment is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 5.70 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 9.51 billion CAGR 5.67% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Market:

In June 2022, The BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system, a newly created powerful tissue staining platform, was unveiled by Roche. For use in in vitro diagnostics (IVD), the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system is made to automatically stain microscopic slides of histological or cytological materials with specific immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, or in situ hybridization chemicals.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) includes:

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sysmex Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market revenue is driven by advancements in technology, such as automation, miniaturization, and high-throughput platforms, and has significantly improved the efficiency and accuracy of CLIA tests. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries has created a favorable environment for the CLIA market.

However, due to the specialized equipment, reagents, and expertise, CLIA is more expensive than other immunoassay techniques, restraining the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the analyzers segment dominates the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share of this segment is they are preferred for high throughput testing since they can handle a lot of samples in a short amount of time.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the cancer segment dominates the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is attributed to the rising prevalence of this cancer and the high demand for highly specific cancer diagnoses.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market due to the rising need for numerous disease diagnoses effectively, sensitively, and quickly. Furthermore, hospitals frequently have access to automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers and other advanced diagnostic testing equipment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market. Due to the huge and aging population in North America, there is a high demand for diagnostic tests, as well as a sophisticated healthcare system with these skills.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL CHEMILUMINESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Analyzers Automated Semi-Automated Reagents Consumables GLOBAL CHEMILUMINESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Oncology Autoimmune Disorder Cardiological Diseases Infectious Disease Endocrine Disorders Others GLOBAL CHEMILUMINESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Hospital and Clinical Laboratories Others

CHEMILUMINESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY MARKET TOC

