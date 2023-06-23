Lymphoma Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.02 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for lymphoma treatment in 2022 to be worth US$ 9.76 billion and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 21.02 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for lymphoma treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The immune system's lymphocytes, which combat infections, originate from the cancerous condition known as lymphoma. The thymus, lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow, and other organs all contain these cells.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients is driving the market revenue share.

The development of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors is driving the market demand.

The novel product introductions and approvals are fueling the market revenue expansion.

Lymphoma Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 9.76 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 21.02 billion CAGR 8.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Therapy type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Lymphoma Treatment Market:

In January 2022, The European Union authorized the marketing of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a new gene therapy drug for adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

In January 2022, Regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) Designation and Fast Track Designation were given to C-CAR039, a novel autologous bi-specific CAR-T therapy that targets both CD19 and CD20 antigens, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for lymphoma treatment includes:

Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG.

Novartis AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global lymphoma treatment market revenue is driven by the rising geriatric population more susceptible to non-Hodgkin lymphoma and expanding R&D efforts to create new medications for various lymphomas.

However, due to the lower lymphoma treatment rates and high treatment costs, the lymphoma treatment market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the non-Hodgkin lymphoma segment dominates the global lymphoma treatment market with the largest revenue share. This sizable revenue share is attributed to the development of innovative treatments for relapsed or refractory HL, the availability of the most successful therapies, the expansion of the labels of existing drugs.

Segmentation By Therapy Type

Based on the therapy type, the immunotherapy segment dominates the global lymphoma treatment market with the largest revenue share. The sizable revenue of this segment is contributed to the global market-leading immunotherapies, such as Yescarta by Kite Pharma, Inc.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the highest revenue share as most patients suffering from lymphoma are treated and admitted to hospitals for better healthcare facilities and emergency care.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global lymphoma treatment market. This significant regional revenue is attributed to the higher rates of lymphoma prevalence, increased patient awareness of lymphoma treatment, higher uptake of cutting-edge lymphoma therapeutic medications, and higher healthcare costs in the area. Additionally, ongoing R&D by major market players in the form of clinical trials for novel lymphoma medication candidates has expanded the region's market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for lymphoma treatment. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth dynamics, ten years of revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

