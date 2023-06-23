Max Ventures Mallorca Plans to Turn Balearics Into Europe’s Silicone Valley

English German French

Max Ventures, a multi-faceted venture company based in Palma de Mallorca, has successfully identified, vetted, and invested in various startup companies, with activities ranging from hospitality to healthcare to yacht services.



PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Ventures is a company offering a unique combination of seed capital, start-up mentorship, educational programs, and angel investor network. The VC started with €1M in capital, assessed dozens of startups since its launch in October 2022, and has now completed its first startup investments.

Mallorca has long been a leading holiday destination and is now emerging as a digital nomad hotspot. With more people gravitating towards living a better quality of life, tech startups are beginning to emerge on this beautiful island.

“Why not live your best life?” says founder Patrick Visser. “If the opportunity exists to follow your professional dreams whilst also enjoying an amazing lifestyle, world class beaches and sunny weather, why wouldn’t you take it?”

General Manager, Toni Grunwald, today confirmed Max Ventures’ investment in the following startups:

IKI Health. Instagram influencer and healthcare veteran Dr. Patrícia Puiggròs, has developed a healthcare app to help chronic pain patients. The app allows therapists to streamline their daily care tasks thereby gaining more freedom, generating greater confidence from patients, and increasing financial and clinical benefits.

Columat smart locker systems. Their cutting-edge technology enables customers to store products safely with temperature precision; frozen, chilled, ambient, or hot smart locker systems cater to the unique needs of each consumer and product with applications ranging from Pharma to retail. Columat presented their #SmartLocker collection point at the PICK&PACK forum event in Madrid with great success and has already placed the systems in Carrefour in Andorra, the town market in Pamplona and has a contract to install the systems on train stations around Barcelona.

Yachtdrop is a service company offering eCommerce operations, fully managed warehouses, expert inventory management, and real-time delivery technology and service to yacht companies, from day charters to privately owned vessels. They recently secured an investment via Max Ventures Mallorca which allowed them to open a new office in the prestigious Puerto Portals, and refine their business processes.

Iberiantax, a dynamic startup dedicated to simplifying tax filing for non-residents in Spain. With a deep understanding of Spanish tax laws, Iberiantax offers efficient and transparent services, helping clients navigate the foreign tax landscape with ease and confidence. Since its incorporation in 2021, Iberiantax has doubled the number of tax returns submitted through their website, each year, aiming for more than 4000 in 2023 alone.

Finally, an investment was made into BeGekko. This hospitality tech startup provides “mystery guest” audit services to hotels and hospitality brands within the tourism sector. Their pool of high-profile industry experts conducts anonymous visits and assessments to evaluate and report the quality of services and customer experience offered by establishments. They are signing up hotels for their B2B SaaS offering and are using the received investment to expand on the functionalities and services they offer to their customers.

After the successful start of Max Ventures, they are now ready to expand their fund to €10M and are looking for like-minded business angels and investors that want to join the fund as Limited Partners.

For more information, please reach out to Toni Grunwald on +34 632 035 713, toni@maxventures.es or via www.maxventures.es.