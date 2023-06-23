US Cell & Gene Therapy Market Report 2023 to 2028 - Featuring bluebird bio, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics, Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Among Others

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cell & Gene Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US cell and gene therapy market was valued at $3.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $25.58 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.25%, during the study period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the cell & gene therapy market in the US. The report covers commercial cell & gene therapy products, such as conventional cell therapies, CAR-T cell therapies, gene therapies, cell-based immunotherapies, and oncolytic virus therapies. Cell therapies sourced from mesenchymal stem cells, cell-based immune modulation therapies, and cell/tissue-based products derived from patients' blood are also covered in the report. Tissue-engineered products and tissue grafts/scaffolds with synthetic mechanical structures are excluded from the report's scope. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US cell & gene therapy market, including the US cell & gene therapy market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present cell and gene therapy market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

In recent years, growth in the cell and gene therapy market has fueled some high-profile mergers and acquisitions, including bluebird bio/BioMarin, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene/Juno Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences/Kite, Novartis/AveXis and the CDMO CELLforCURE, Roche/Spark Therapeutics, and Smith & Nephew/Osiris Therapeutics. Over 20 cell therapy launches and as many as 31 gene therapy launches - including more than 29 Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) therapies - are projected to be approved by 2024.

Key Highlights Include:

Among all commercial cell & gene therapies, Zolgensma is the first and only product to achieve the blockbuster drug tag. Zolgensma generated a revenue of $1.37 billion in 2022 and could reach around $5.00 billion by 2026.

Drug developers are prioritizing developing and commercializing CAR-T cell-based gene therapies. Globally, more than 1,000 clinical trials are being conducted on CAR T-cell therapies, of which at least 500 clinical trials are for cancer alone. Kymriah (Novartis), Yescarta (Gilead Sciences), Tecartus (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb), Abecma (Bristol Myers Squibb), and Carvykti (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech) are the commercial CAR-T therapies available in the market.

In 2022, the US was the fastest-growing market with a high market share in North America. The market is driven by an increased target patient population, regulatory body support, and higher access to healthcare due to well-established healthcare infrastructure.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved over twenty cell and gene therapy drugs. Still, the new product pipeline has approximately 365 investigational therapies, with more than half of these in Phase 2 clinical trials. Oncology and rare diseases remain the top areas targeted by gene therapies from preclinical through pre-registration.

Approximately 1,604 clinical trials are under investigation for various cell and gene therapies in the US. This increase could be because of increased funding for cell and gene therapy. The industry-sponsored trials are continued to dominate with a share of 51.81%.

Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics, Amgen, Orchard Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioMarin, PTC Therapeutics, and Organogenesis are the leading players in the US cell and gene therapy market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of a large pool of target patient populations with chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic and rare diseases, and other complex disorders.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER - 1: Cell & Gene Therapy Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Key Developments

CHAPTER - 2: Cell & Gene Therapy Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue of Cell & Gene Therapy (2022-2028; $Billions)

Product type

Application type

End-user type

CHAPTER - 3: Cell & Gene Therapy Prospects & Opportunities

Cell & Gene Therapy Market Drivers

Cell & Gene Therapy Market Trends

Cell & Gene Therapy Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 4: Cell & Gene Therapy Industry Overview

Cell & Gene Therapy - Marketed Drugs Overview

Cell & Gene Therapy - Pipeline Drugs Overview

Cell & Gene Therapy - Competitive Landscape

Cell & Gene Therapy - Key Players

Cell & Gene Therapy - Key Company Profiles

Cell & Gene Therapy - Mergers & Acquisitions

Cell & Gene Therapy - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 5: Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario

Pricing, Reimbursement and Market Access

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

