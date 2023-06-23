US Pharma Packaging Market Report 2023-2028: Tremendous Growth Opportunities Presented by Innovations in Oncology, Autoimmune & Diabetes Treatment, Chronic Ailments, and Rare Diseases

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Pharma Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at $28.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $36.58 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.35%, during the study period.

Key Highlights

In 2022, the US accounted for a significant market share in the North America Pharmaceuticals packaging market due to increasing demand for prescription drugs, leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, high investments in drug development, and high per capita income.

Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the US Pharmaceutical packaging market due to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals.

Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a 33.50% market share in the US pharmaceutical packaging market. It dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.

Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a 38.92% US Pharmaceutical packaging market share that can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 46% in the US Pharmaceutical packaging market, owing to the growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs, and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.

Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer, and WestRock are the leading US Pharmaceutical Packaging market players. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the pharmaceutical packaging market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US pharmaceutical packaging, including the US pharmaceutical packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present pharmaceutical packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes:

Amcor

Aptar Group

Berry Global

Gerresheimers AG

WestRock Pharmaceuticals

ACG

Airnov

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bilcare Research

Borosil

CCL

Drug Plastics Group

DWK Life Sciences

LOG

Meghmani Group

Nolato

Nemera

PolyCine

Renolit

Specialty Polyfilms

Vetter

West Pharmaceuticals

Wihuri Group

Comar

Constantia

KP

Nipro

Medical Packaging Inc

Bandall

Product Segmentation & Forecast

Packaging Type Primary Secondary Tertiary

Primary Packaging Type Ampoules Vials Blisters & Strip Bottles & Jars Containers & Tubes Pouches & Sachets Others

Material Type Paper Glass Plastic Others

End-user Type Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies CMOs/CDMOs Others



