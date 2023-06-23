Press release no. 2-2023

Copenhagen, June 23, 2023

Konsolidator releases an AI-powered mapping module

Today, Konsolidator announces the release of its new mapping module, which is powered by OpenAI. With AI auto-map, Konsolidator makes it easier for customers to map local accounts to group accounts which is an important and time-consuming task during onboarding. The feature cuts significant time away from the customers’ workload during onboarding and brings Konsolidator closer to a complete self-onboarding process.



Making the customers able to self-onboard is still a key focus area for Konsolidator. With this release of an AI-powered mapping module, the company has now taken a significant step in solidifying the road toward a complete self-onboarding process.



Faster onboarding, fewer resources

An essential part of Konsolidator’s “Unfolding the potential” strategy is increasing focus on free trial and integrating with existing cloud ERP software. By utilizing emerging technologies like OpenAI, Konsolidator can create an automated self-onboarding process as part of their free trial that ensures constant relevance to a changing marketplace. The goal is to allow small and medium-sized groups to test Konsolidator as a free trial plug-and-play software, where mapping is a heavy part of the process when you build a new Consolidation process. Thereby, Konsolidator can onboard more customers faster with fewer resources.



CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments: “We are excited about our first try at utilizing OpenAI and the tremendous value it brings to our customers. Our mission – to make CFOs and Auditors better - is always our main focus. And by adapting and embracing OpenAI, we can generate even more value for our customers in the onboarding process, but soon also in the reconciliation process, and the preparation of the budget and forecast.”



Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com



About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment