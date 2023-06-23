Assessment of the Guitar Industry 2023-2028: A $7.3 Billion Opportunity Featuring Profiles of Fender Musical Instruments, Gibson Brands, and Karl Hofner

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Guitar Market Overview, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global market is anticipated to reach USD 7.31 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.06% from USD 4.93 billion in 2022. The guitar has been featured prominently in popular culture, from movies and TV shows to music videos and concerts. This has helped to create a strong demand for guitars among both beginners and experienced musicians.

Key Highlights

Furthermore, there are many affordable options available for those looking to buy a guitar, from entry-level models to mid-range and high-end guitars. This has made it easier for people to start playing and has contributed to the growth of the guitar market.

In addition, there is growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly guitars.

According to product type, the acoustic sector held the majority of market share in 2022, with 53.38%.

In terms of market share, the offline sector held a sizable 58.15% share in 2022.

Increasing popularity of musical events and festivals, as well as increased public participation, are some of the key factors driving growth in the global guitar market.

There is a growing demand for guitars that incorporate new technology and innovative features, such as digital pickups and effects, 3D-printed components, and ergonomic designs.

Market Restraints



The rising popularity of smartphone applications, as well as their ease of use, may act as a major impediment to market growth. On smartphones and other computer devices, free musical instrument apps and software are readily available. Users can use the built-in features in the programs/apps to create and customise their music. These also raise the prospect of users spending more time downloading or installing software/applications rather than purchasing actual guitars.



Developments

Yamaha Music Square will debut a brand-new lineup of Revstar electric guitars launched recently by Yamaha Music Worldwide in July 2022.

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) announced the launch of the all-new Player plus Series in September 2021. With new versions of Fender's most iconic models, Player Plus puts the power of the guitar squarely in the hands of a new generation of guitar players.

Gibson Brands, Inc. announced a partnership with Kirk Hammett, a well-known guitarist from the heavy metal band Metallica, in July 2021. The company hopes to launch a signature line of guitars as a result of this collaboration.

COVID-19 Impact



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant increase in demand for fitness products, and the guitar industry grew in 2020 as a result. Many had started to take up new hobbies with the extra time that COVID-19 had given those who could afford it, with playing the guitar being one of the most obvious options. According to Music Strive, guitar sales rose by 15% between 2019 and 2020. One of the biggest American guitar makers, Fender, reported that during the pandemic, their sales of guitars surged by 17% as housebound consumers looked for new pastimes.

Companies Profiled

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Gibson Brands, Inc.

Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG

Yamaha Corporation

Cort Guitars

Paul Reed Smith Guitar

G&L Musical Instruments

Godin Guitars

Samick Musical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Schecter Guitar Research

