Global Environmental Test Chambers Market 2023-2032: Analysis by Type, Industry, and Geography with Detailed Profiles of Major Players

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Test Chamber: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for environmental test chambers was estimated to be $864.3 million in 2022. It is projected that the environmental test chamber market will grow at a CAGR of 2.5% and is forecast to reach $1.1 billion by 2032. The global market for environmental test chambers has been segmented based on type, industry, and geography.



Environmental test chambers experienced a steady rise in 2022, but this growth hasn't been steady and has plateaued post COVID-19. Environmental test chambers are essential for determining the effects of specific environmental conditions on biological items, industrial products, electronic devices and components, and materials. As a result, demand for these chambers is expected to rise in most countries in the coming years due to the increased demand from the automotive industry coupled with the increased adoption in the aerospace and defense, electronics and telecommunications industries.

The Asia-Pacific region has been dominating the market due to the presence of numerous local players and local-made manufacturing initiatives in India and other emerging economies; this region is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In addition, the region is also projected to witness significant growth primarily driven by the developments in automotive, aerospace investments, and telecommunications industries.

Report Scope

In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, industry, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global environmental test chambers market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023-2032. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of environmental test chambers providers.

The report covers the market for environmental test chambers with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for environmental test chambers in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2032. The scope of the study includes environmental test chamber equipment and associated services with the product.

The report includes:

136 data tables and 34 additional tables

An overview of the global market for environmental test chambers

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2022, estimates for 2023, 2025, 2028, 2030, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2032

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of environmental test chambers market based on type, industry, and region

Information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and demographic shifts shaping the overall environmental test chambers market

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the global market demand for environmental test chambers on the basis of their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, JVs and other strategic alliances

Detailed company profiles of the major global corporations, including Angelantoni Test Technologies, Binder GmbH, Espec Corp., Weiss Technik North America Inc., Memmert GmbH + Co. KG and Hanse Environmental Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $889.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Global and Regional Market Outlook

Supply and Demand Side Trends

Analysis and Recommendations

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History and Working Process of Environmental Test Chambers

Value Chain Analysis

Manufacturers and Distributors/Suppliers by Country

Macroeconomic Factors

Regulatory Scenarios and Standards

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Power of Suppliers

Power of Buyers

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Competition

Patent Analysis

Recent Patents

Pricing Analysis

Impact of COVID-19

Future of Market for Environmental Test Chambers

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Historical and Forecast Value and Volume Sizing

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type

Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Type

Customized Chambers

Temperature and Humidity Chambers

Thermal Shock Chambers

Other Types of Chambers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Historical and Forecast Value and Volume Sizing

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry

Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Medical and Pharmaceuticals Industry

Telecommunications and Electronics Industries

Other Industries

Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Automotive Industry

Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Telecommunications and Electronics Industry

Global Market for Other Types of Environmental Test Chambers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Historical and Forecast Value and Volume Sizing

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Industry

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Row

North American Market for Environmental Test Chambers

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country

Europe

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country

Asia-Pacific

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country

RoW

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry

BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Key Recent Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Angelantoni Test Technologies

Binder GmbH

Climatic Testing Systems Inc.

Climats

CM Envirosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Envsin Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. (Subsidiary of BAOYT Hong Kong International Group)

Espec Corp.

Hanse Environmental, Inc.

Hastest Solutions, Inc.

Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Thermotron Industries

Weiss Technik North America Inc. (Subsidiary of the Weiss Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbf3wi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment