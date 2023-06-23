United States Air & Water Barriers Market Report 2023

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Air & Water Barriers Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for US air & water barrier products is projected to decrease by 1.5% per year through 2027 to 8.6 billion, restrained by 2021 construction completions and general slowdown in the residential market

This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the US air & water barriers market including key trends in applications and market segmentation. Historical data are provided for 2012, 2017, and 2022 with forecasts for 2027 and 2032, with year-by-year historical market volatility also addressed.

Data are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted for inflation) and volume terms (units, square feet, linear feet). Also included is an analysis of the industry's key players.

Market segments are:

New residential

Residential remodeling

New Commercial

Commercial Remodeling

Above-grade market, which focuses on air & water barrier products used on above-grade (above-ground) applications

Below-grade market, which focuses on air & water barrier products used on below-grade (below ground or below surface level) applications

Infrastructure market, which focuses on air & water barrier product use on roads, bridges, culverts, and pipelines

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on the Air & Water Barrier Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Products Overview

Demand by Market

Building Markets Overview

Demand by Market & Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Installation Trends

Demand by Installation Method

Mechanically Attached Barriers

Self-Adhesive Barriers

Liquid-Applied Barriers

Materials Trends

Pricing Patterns

4. Factors Impacting Air & Water Barrier Demand

Building Construction Outlook

Importance of the Building Envelope

Building Codes & Regulations

Climate & Weather

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Energy Efficiency

Health Considerations

5. Waterproofing Products

Scope & Market Description

Products

Demand by Product

Waterproofing Membranes (Sheets)

Waterproofing Coatings

Materials Trends

Installation Trends

Markets & Applications

Building Location (Below-Grade vs. Above-Grade)

New Product Development

Suppliers

6. Water-Resistive & Air Barriers

Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Product

Asphaltic Felt

Building (House) Wrap & Building Paper

Fluid-Applied Barriers

Asphaltic Damp Proofing

Materials Trends

Installation Trends

Markets & Applications

New Product Development

Suppliers

7. Flashing

Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Product

Rigid Flashing

Flashing Tape

Liquid Flashing

Materials Trends

Installation Trends

Markets & Applications

New Product Development

Suppliers

8. Above-Grade Building Applications

Application Scope & Description

Product Trends

Materials Trends

Installation Trends

Market Trends (Residential, Commercial, & Infrastructure)

Applications

Demand by Application

Roofing

Walls

Other Applications

Suppliers

9. Below-Grade Building Applications

Application Scope & Description

Product Trends

Materials Trends

Installation Trends

Market Trends (Residential, Commercial, & Infrastructure)

Suppliers

10. Infrastructure Applications

Application Scope & Description

Product Trends

Materials Trends

Installation Trends

Applications

Demand by Application

Pipelines

Roads & Bridges (including Culverts)

Suppliers

11. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

List of Industry Participants

12. Appendix

