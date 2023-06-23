United States Air & Water Barriers Market Report 2023

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Air & Water Barriers Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for US air & water barrier products is projected to decrease by 1.5% per year through 2027 to 8.6 billion, restrained by 2021 construction completions and general slowdown in the residential market
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the US air & water barriers market including key trends in applications and market segmentation. Historical data are provided for 2012, 2017, and 2022 with forecasts for 2027 and 2032, with year-by-year historical market volatility also addressed.
Data are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted for inflation) and volume terms (units, square feet, linear feet). Also included is an analysis of the industry's key players.
Market segments are:
- New residential
- Residential remodeling
- New Commercial
- Commercial Remodeling
- Above-grade market, which focuses on air & water barrier products used on above-grade (above-ground) applications
- Below-grade market, which focuses on air & water barrier products used on below-grade (below ground or below surface level) applications
- Infrastructure market, which focuses on air & water barrier product use on roads, bridges, culverts, and pipelines
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Construction Industry
- Impact on the Air & Water Barrier Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Products Overview
- Demand by Market
- Building Markets Overview
- Demand by Market & Application
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Installation Trends
- Demand by Installation Method
- Mechanically Attached Barriers
- Self-Adhesive Barriers
- Liquid-Applied Barriers
- Materials Trends
- Pricing Patterns
4. Factors Impacting Air & Water Barrier Demand
- Building Construction Outlook
- Importance of the Building Envelope
- Building Codes & Regulations
- Climate & Weather
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Energy Efficiency
- Health Considerations
5. Waterproofing Products
- Scope & Market Description
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Waterproofing Membranes (Sheets)
- Waterproofing Coatings
- Materials Trends
- Installation Trends
- Markets & Applications
- Building Location (Below-Grade vs. Above-Grade)
- New Product Development
- Suppliers
6. Water-Resistive & Air Barriers
- Scope & Product Description
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Asphaltic Felt
- Building (House) Wrap & Building Paper
- Fluid-Applied Barriers
- Asphaltic Damp Proofing
- Materials Trends
- Installation Trends
- Markets & Applications
- New Product Development
- Suppliers
7. Flashing
- Scope & Product Description
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Rigid Flashing
- Flashing Tape
- Liquid Flashing
- Materials Trends
- Installation Trends
- Markets & Applications
- New Product Development
- Suppliers
8. Above-Grade Building Applications
- Application Scope & Description
- Product Trends
- Materials Trends
- Installation Trends
- Market Trends (Residential, Commercial, & Infrastructure)
- Applications
- Demand by Application
- Roofing
- Walls
- Other Applications
- Suppliers
9. Below-Grade Building Applications
- Application Scope & Description
- Product Trends
- Materials Trends
- Installation Trends
- Market Trends (Residential, Commercial, & Infrastructure)
- Suppliers
10. Infrastructure Applications
- Application Scope & Description
- Product Trends
- Materials Trends
- Installation Trends
- Applications
- Demand by Application
- Pipelines
- Roads & Bridges (including Culverts)
- Suppliers
11. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- List of Industry Participants
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1y1on
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.