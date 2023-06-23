$4.3 Billion Lithium Metal Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 - Increased Demand for Lithium Metal Batteries in Electrical Devices

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium Metal Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lithium metal market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2028. Lithium metal is widely used in primary batteries.

The exploration and development of new lithium resources are helping to meet the growing demand for lithium metal. New mining projects and improved extraction technologies are reducing supply constraints which are supporting the market growth for lithium metal.

By source, the salt lake brine segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the lithium metal market from 2023 to 2028

Based on the source, the salt lake brine is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Lithium is commonly extracted from brine deposits found in salt flats or salt lakes, known as lithium brine deposits.

These brines typically contain high concentrations of lithium ions, which can be economically extracted and processed to obtain lithium metal. Hence, these factors are propelling the market growth for salt lake brine segment.

By application, the lithium-ion anode material is estimated to be the largest segment of the lithium metal market from 2023 to 2028

Based on application, the lithium-ion anode material is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period. In lithium-metal batteries, lithium metal is used as the anode, while a cathode material (typically a transition metal oxide) and an electrolyte complete the cell.

The use of lithium metal as an anode material can increase the energy density of a battery since lithium metal has a higher capacity as compared to lithium-ion batteries.

The lithium metal market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the lithium metal market from 2023 to 2028. Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for lithium metal. The Asia Pacific region is rich in lithium resources, including lithium brine deposits and hard rock lithium mines.

Countries like Australia and China have significant lithium reserves and production capacities. This availability of local lithium resources gives the region a competitive advantage in lithium metal production, reducing import dependence and supporting market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

