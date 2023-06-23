New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator business services for large enterprises: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06098271/?utm_source=GNW

"Fixed connectivity services are unlikely to deliver overall revenue growth but are a vital means of differentiation for operators as they expand their enterprise portfolios."



This report provides an outlook on the worldwide telecoms and ICT services market for large enterprises (businesses with at least 250 employees). It contains global and regional forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications (UC) and cloud services.





This report provides:





forecasts for operator services to large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, UC and cloud services

a worldwide forecast and eight regional breakdowns

quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service

an estimate of the total market for ICT services addressable by operators and the likely share achievable by them for seven service categories

demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites (note that we include entities in the government and public sectors).



Coverage





Geographical coverage

Regions modelled





Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

Developed Asia–Pacific

Emerging Asia–Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa



Business size segment





Large (250+ employees)



Services

Mobile





Voice

Messaging

Handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity

Fixed





Narrowband voice

VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s

Other business services





Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice

Security

Co-location and hosting

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management



