Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 15 June 2023 regarding a successful private placement of shares ("Private Placement"), through an allocation of 74,422,849 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 409,817,412 new shares in Tranche 2, for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of approximately NOK 48.4 million.

Having been issued 15,368,992 new shares in Tranche 1 on 20 June 2023, Andreas Holding AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

Andreas Holding AS owns 49,368,992 shares, representing 6.03% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. Prior to the issuance of the shares in Tranche 1, Andreas Holding AS owned 34,000,000 shares, representing 4.56% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares at such time.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Andreas Holding AS crossing above the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.