Global Natural Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Opportunities 2023 - Half Yearly Insights

As of Jan 2023, a total of 1800 operational global natural gas pipelines (combined national/transnational/trunk pipelines only) that have a total length of above 7,00,000 kms. Presently, the gas carrying capacity of these operational pipelines is nearly is 85.61 lakhs BOed.

As per recent data updates 50% growth in the expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure can be observed globally by 2030, that will increase natural gas pipelines to 2700 in count. American region inclusive of (North & Latin America) shall add nearly 172 projects, while an addition of 147 projects is anticipated across Europe by 2030.



As per the industry estimates, global natural gas consumption is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 0.8% from 2022 to 2025, reaching around 4240 bcm by the end of this forecast, a limited 3.4% increase or close to 140 bcm compared with 2021.

Demand growth is geographically concentrated, with two regions responsible for close to 80% of the increase. The Asia Pacific region as a whole account for almost half of global gas consumption gains to 2025, followed by the Middle East at one-third.

North America and Africa provide more modest contributions, while gas consumption is expected to broadly stagnate in Central and South America and Eurasia, and to decline more significantly in Europe.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oil and Natural Gas Limited

Gas Authority of India Limited

Assam Gas Company Limited

Oil India Limited

GAIL Gas Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited

Think Gas Investments PTE Limited

Adani Gas Limited

Torrent Gas Private Limited

Gujarat Gas Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Gas Resources Limited

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Green Gas Limited

Woodside energy

ConocoPhillips

APA Group

Osaka Gas Holdings

PetroChina

CKI Group

Blue Energy

Gas Transmission Company Limited

National Pipe Network Group Southwest Pipeline Co

Gazprom

Yunnan Natural Gas Co., Ltd

Shell

Chevron

Equinor

Petronas

Sapura Energy Berhad

JFE Engineering Corporation.

