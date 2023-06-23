The global satellite flat panel antenna market is led by the defense and government industry, with a 25.19% share in 2023

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Steering Mechanism, Type, Frequency Band, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470258/?utm_source=GNW





Satellite flat panel antennas are revolutionizing the broadband connectivity landscape by enabling high-speed internet access of up to 400Mbps through low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.The advancements in satellite technology, coupled with the beamforming capabilities of these antennas, are propelling the demand for flat panel antennae.



It is expected that the sales of satellite flat panel antennas will continue the same trend in the coming years and contribute significantly to the growth of the global satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period.For instance, in September 2021, the Kymeta Corporation launched the u8 MIL hybrid terminal, a military communications solution incorporating Kymeta’s software-defined, electronic beam-steering technology.



The terminal is designed to be rugged and has a low-profile form factor, making it easy to mount on various military vehicles and vessels. In addition, it enables reliable and high-speed connectivity in demanding operational scenarios, allowing military personnel to maintain effective communication even in remote and challenging locations.



Segmentation 2: by Steering Mechanism

• Electronically Steered Antenna

• Mechanically Steered Antenna

• Hybrid



Electronically Steered Antenna to witness the highest growth between 2023 and 2033.



The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by the electronically steered antenna segment in 2023, with a 40.0% share in terms of revenue. Ongoing advancements in technology, such as the integration of advanced semiconductor components, improved power efficiency, and enhanced beamforming, are the factors driving the adoption of electronically steered antennas across various industries.



These antennas are ideal for applications that require high precision and fast response times, such as military communications and weather forecasting. For instance, in March 2023, the Space Development Agency (SDA) of the Pentagon awarded a $5 million contract to CesiumAstro, a manufacturer of advanced aerospace communications systems, to develop L band active electronically steered antennas (AESA) that are compatible with the Link 16 tactical data network, a standardized communication system employed by the U.S., North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and Coalition forces to facilitate the transmission and exchange of real-time tactical information.



Segmentation 3: by Type

• Flat Panel Antenna for Satellite Communication (Satcom)

• Flat Panel Antenna for Terrestrial Communication



Flat Panel Antenna for Satellite Communication (Satcom) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by flat panel antenna for satellite communication (Satcom) in 2023, with a 53.46% share in terms of revenue. The growing demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and reliable communication services is driving the adoption of flat panel antennas in satellite communication.



In the satellite communications industry, most flat panel antennas are waveguide-based, employing either horn or slot array antennas with mechanical steering, printed circuit board (PCB) antennas, or active electronically steered arrays.For instance, C-COM Satellite Systems Inc, a global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, is directing its efforts toward developing a novel modular and cost-effective Ka band antenna tailored for the next generation of mobile satellite communications.



This antenna will be designed to operate within the Ka band frequency range and possess conformal properties.



Segmentation 4: by Frequency Band

• L and S Band (1 GHz – 4 GHz)

• C and X Band (4 GHz – 12 GHz)

• Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz – 40 GHz)



Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz – 40 GHz) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by Ku, K, and Ka bands (13 GHz – 40 GHz) in 2023, with a 50.40% share in revenue due to the rising demand for new and advanced high-throughput satellite services.



Advancements in satellite technology, such as the deployment of high-capacity satellites and advanced modulation techniques, have increased the capabilities and efficiency of the Ku, K, and Ka bands.For instance, in March 2022, Intellian Technologies unveiled the manufacturing plan of phased array flat panel antennas designed for Ku and Ka band low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite networks.



Intellian has developed electronically steered antennas (ESA) to deliver exceptional performance.These antennas leverage Intellian’s extensive experience and expertise in advanced antenna design, manufacturing, and reliable connectivity with non-geostationary satellites orbit (NGSO).



The ground-breaking design of these antennas incorporates Intellian’s leading phased array chipset, structure, and software, seamlessly integrated into a modular system that enables efficient production and worldwide distribution of this innovative ESA technology.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America



North America was the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 14.77%. North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of satellite flat panel antenna production owing to the presence of a large number of satellite flat panel antenna manufacturers such as ThinKom Solutions, Inc., Kymeta Corporation, NXTCOMM, and Starlink (Space X). Moreover, favorable government regulatory policies are also expected to support the growth of the satellite flat panel antenna market in Europe and Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to show the highest growth in the satellite flat panel antenna market among other countries, such as the U.S. and Canada. U.S. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.99%. The growth of the U.S. in the satellite flat panel antenna market is mainly due to factors such as the increasing use of satellite technology in defense and military applications and the ability of these antennas to deliver high-speed broadband and satellite internet services to remote areas, among others.



Recent Developments in the Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market



• In May 2023, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) partnered with AT&T to improve connectivity and critical infrastructure through a comprehensive wireless platform (CWP). AT&T plans to invest $10 million in modernizing and expanding the network covering the airport, supporting airport operations, and enhancing the free public Wi-Fi in terminals. Additionally, AT&T would establish a private 5G network for internal use by the airport to address the increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) use cases and the digitization of airport operations.

• In April 2023, ALL.SPACE Networks Limited partnered with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. to develop advanced terminal solutions for software-defined satellite ground systems. It features a multi-beam antenna.

• In April 2023, OneWeb was selected to conduct two trials for the U.K. government’s ‘Very Hard to Reach Premises’ connectivity program. The trials aim to connect the most remote homes and businesses in the U.K. and take place in the Shetland Islands and on Lundy Island. OneWeb’s LEO network would deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity for the trials through its partners BT and Clarus.

• In March 2023, under a contract with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), ThinKom Solutions, Inc. delivered its ThinAir Ka2517 phased array Satcom antenna systems for installation on Sierra Nevada’s new RAPCON-X aircraft.

• In March 2023, OneWeb and mu Space signed a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement to provide OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions to mainland Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

• In February 2023, GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS received a multimillion-dollar contract from a leading integrator in the Asia-Pacific region for ER7000 Satcom on-the-move antenna to enable satellite-based internet for passenger trains.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

• Growing Demand for Satellite-Based Communication Services

• Advancement in Proprietary Technologies

• Rising Demand for High-Speed (5G/6G) Wireless Connectivity

• Increasing Use of Multi-Orbit Antenna



Following are the challenges for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

• Complex Design and Manufacturing

• Need for Excessive Power Requirements

• Proliferation of Interference



Following are the opportunities for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

• Demand for High Data Rate Transmission

• Company Consolidation

• Use of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of antennas available for deployment and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the global satellite flat panel antenna market by steering mechanism (electronically steered antenna, mechanically steered antenna, and hybrid), type (flat panel antenna for satellite communication (Satcom), and flat panel antenna for terrestrial communication), and frequency band (L and S band, C and X band and Ku, K, and Ka band).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global satellite flat panel antenna market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the global satellite flat panel antenna market.



For instance, in December 2022, OneWeb signed a contract with Hughes Network Systems for 10,000 Hughes LEO Terminals.The Hughes LEO terminals have the company’s electronically steered antenna and compact indoor/outdoor equipment.



These terminals are designed to enable high-speed and low-latency broadband service on the OneWeb constellation.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global satellite flat panel antenna market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major satellite flat panel antenna manufacturing companies, satellite operators, and telecom operators.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global satellite flat panel antenna market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Methodology: The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary data sources. Both primary resources (key players, market leaders, and in-house experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with analytical tools, are employed to build the predictive and forecast models.



Data and validation have been taken into consideration from both primary sources as well as secondary sources.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights, which are gathered from primary experts.



The top solution segment, which is leading, includes satellite flat panel antenna manufacturers that capture around 65% of the presence in the market. Players in other industries, such as satellite operators and telecom operators, account for approximately 20% and 15% of the presence in the market, respectively.



Satellite Operators

Telecom Operators

