Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market (2023 to 2030) - Key Players Include Kesion Co.,Ltd, Air Media, Stroer

Who are the important global manufacturers of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market

Kesion Co.,Ltd

Air Media

Stroer

Tokyu Agency Inc

Clear Media

Focus Media

OOh!media Ltd.

OUTFRONT Media

Phoenix Metropolis Media Holdings Limited

Asiaray

TOM Group

Adam Outdoor Advertising

Longfan Media

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

APG | SGA

Bell media

JCDecaux Group

EPAMEDIA

Global Media

Advertising Nagata Co., Ltd

Lamar Advertising Company

Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Overview 2023-2030

The global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market size was valued at USD 39533.05 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, reaching USD 55149.49 million by 2031.



Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising or outdoor advertising, also known as outdoor media or outdoor media, is an advertisement that attracts consumers when they are out.



The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market covering all its essential aspects.



For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.



In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.



The Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market is poised for significant growth between 2022 and 2030

Types of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market

Product Type Analysis

Traditional OOH (Billboards)

DOOH

Application of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market

End Users/Application Analysis

Commercial

Infrastructural

Institutional

Regions - Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents - Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Research Report, 2023-2030

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising

1.2 Classification of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global “Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size” by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue Market Share by Type in 2023

1.3 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Drivers

1.6.2 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Restraints

1.6.3 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued….

