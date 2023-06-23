Global Pomegranate Seed Oil Market (2023 to 2030) - Key Players Include India Essential Oils, AOS Product, Shanxi Scinice Biotech Co., Ltd.

PUNE, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pomegranate Seed Oil Market" | End User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Others), Types (Chemical Extraction, Physical Squeeze, ), with United States, Canada and Mexico Region in what way to growth and Advance beneficial insights from this business tactics, customer acquisition and synergies, Referring on governance, risk, and compliance, business change and processes, vertical tagging, High-class Data Report, Descriptive, which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis. Statistics on industries, business conditions.

Who are the important global manufacturers of Pomegranate Seed Oil market (USD Mn & KT)?

India Essential Oils

AOS Product

Shanxi Scinice Biotech Co., Ltd.

Paras Perfumers

The Aromatherapy Shop

Talya Herbal

HuBei Xin Runde Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

HuBei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd.

Fushi Wellbeing Ltd.

ARIO Co.

Shanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.

Annmarie Skin Care

Biopurus

Cardea Pty Ltd.

All Organic Treasures GmbH

Pomegranate Seed Oil Market Overview 2023-2030

The global Pomegranate Seed Oil market size was valued at USD 21.43 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period, reaching USD 28.96 million by 2031.



Pomegranate Seed Oil Is a vegetable oil extracted from pomegranate. Pomegranate seed oil contains punicic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid.



The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Pomegranate Seed Oil market covering all its essential aspects.



For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.



In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.



The Global Pomegranate Seed Oil market is poised for significant growth between 2022 and 2030, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. As key players in the industry adopt effective strategies, the market is expected to expand further, presenting numerous opportunities for advancement.

What are the different “Types of Pomegranate Seed Oil market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category

Chemical Extraction

Physical Squeeze

What are the different "Application of Pomegranate Seed Oil market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Which regions are leading the Pomegranate Seed Oil Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Purchase this report (Price USD 3250 for a single-user license) @ https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/22365473