Global Blowing Agents Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Polymeric Foam from Construction Sector to Spur Growth

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blowing Agents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Blowing Agents estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

HC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$936 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HFC segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $370.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Blowing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$370.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$389.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$246.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Arkema Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Foam Supplies, Inc.

Harp International Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Linde AG

Solvay SA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude into Blowing Agents Market

HFC Product Segment Accounts for Largest Share in Blowing Agents Market

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Blowing Agents Market

Blowing Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude into Leading Market Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Polymeric Foam from Construction Sector to Spur Growth in Blowing Agents Market

PU Foam Sales in the US in Building and Construction Industry: 2012-2016

Rising Standard of Living to Support Market Growth

Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth

Challenges

Enforcement of Kigali Amendment to Reduce Consumption and Production of HFCs in the Long-Run

List of Global Reduction Measures for HFC

Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Permitted for HFC during Phase Down in EU

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv99w9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment