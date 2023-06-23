Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Use of Low Voltage Electric Motors in Major End-Use Industries Drives Demand

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage Motor Control Centers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intelligent segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Low Voltage Motor Control Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$907.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



