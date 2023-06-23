Diesel Power Engines Global Market is Projected to Reach $269.9 Billion by 2030: Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Power Engines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Diesel Power Engines estimated at US$206.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$269.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Standby, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$143.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prime / Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Diesel Power Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Cummins, Inc.
- Doosan Corporation
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- Kohler Company
- Kubota Corporation
- MAN SE
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
- Volvo Penta
- Wartsila Corporation
- Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|234
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$206.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$269.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Diesel Power Engine: A Prelude
- Steady Growth Projected for Diesel Power Engine Market
- Diesel Power Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Relative Better Performance and Efficiency than Gasoline and CNG Generators Gives Impetus to the Diesel Power Engine Market
- Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates Broad-Based Opportunities
- Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid Escalating Power Requirements
- Surging Data Center IP Traffic Points Toward Increased Power Requirements: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
- Aerospace Industry: A Niche Application Market for Industrial Diesel Generators
- Hospitality Sector Steers Demand for Commercial-Grade Diesel Generators
- Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment
- Diesel Generators Gain Traction in Peak Shaving Applications
- Standby Power Rated Generators: The Most Commonly Rated Generator Sets
- Prime Power Rated Generators Invalidate the Reliance on Public Utility
- Product Improvements and Technology Advancements Augment Market Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Launched Diesel Generators
- CUMMINS India Unveils K38 Series 910 kVA Prime Diesel Generator Sets
- Cummins Showcases New QSG12 50Hz Diesel Generator Series
- CATERPILLAR Upgrades Diesel Generator Sets with Optional Dynamic Gas BlendingT (DGBT) Dual-Fuel Technology Feature
- Mahindra Powerol Forays into Higher Capacity Diesel Generators segment with the Roll Out of mPower 250 and 320 kva DGs
- Kohler Rolls Out KD Series Diesel Industrial Generator Sets
- Volvo Penta Introduces TWD1645GE and TWD1644GE Diesel Engines
- Silent Generators Step In to Redefine the Usability of Diesel Engines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oom16
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment