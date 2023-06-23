New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LTCC and HTCC Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470251/?utm_source=GNW



LTCC and HTCC Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global LTCC and HTCC market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronic applications. The global LTCC and HTCC market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for developing compact, high-performing and affordable circuit boards for electronic components and increasing usage of microelectronics in automobiles and aeroplanes to enhance traveling experience.



LTCC and HTCC Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global LTCC and HTCC market by product, application, and region, as follows:



LTCC and HTCC Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• LTCC

• HTCC



LTCC and HTCC Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



LTCC and HTCC Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of LTCC and HTCC Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies LTCC and HTCC companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the LTCC and HTCC companies profiled in this report include.

• Hitachi Metals

• Kyocera

• Murata Manufacturing

• TDK Corporation

• NGK Spark Plug

LTCC and HTCC Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that LTCC will remain the larger segment over the forecast period owing to its characteristics, such as greater working temperature, superior thermal properties, reduced coefficient, excellent dependability, and integration density.

• Automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of these ceramic substrates in vehicular electronics for a safer and better driving experience and escalating need for microcontrollers, actuators, processors, and sensors in the automotive industries.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing number of automotive electronic manufacturers, supportive government investment for EVs, and emergence of 5G technology in the region.

Features of the LTCC and HTCC Market

• Market Size Estimates: LTCC and HTCC market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: LTCC and HTCC market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: LTCC and HTCC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, and regions for the LTCC and HTCC market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the LTCC and HTCC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

