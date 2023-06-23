Global Dating Apps Market (2023 to 2030) - Key Players Include Bumble, Tantan, Hinge, Happn

PUNE, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dating Apps Market" | End User (18-25years, 26-34years, 35-50years, Above 50 years), Types (Non-Premium, Premium Annually, Premium Monthly, ), with United States, Canada and Mexico Region in what way to growth and Advance beneficial insights from this business tactics, customer acquisition and synergies, Referring on governance, risk, and compliance, business change and processes, vertical tagging, High-class Data Report, Descriptive, which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis. Statistics on industries, business conditions.

Dating Apps Market | No. of pages: [113]

Who are the important global manufacturers of Dating Apps market (USD Mn & KT)?

Bumble

Tantan

Hinge

Happn

Tinder

Badoo

Plenty of Fish

Grindr

eHarmony

OKCupid

Dating Apps Market Overview 2023-2030

The global Dating Apps market size was valued at USD 8186.27 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 10722.06 million by 2031.



The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Dating Apps market covering all its essential aspects.



For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.



In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.



The Global Dating Apps market is poised for significant growth between 2022 and 2030, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. As key players in the industry adopt effective strategies, the market is expected to expand further, presenting numerous opportunities for advancement.

Why is Dating Apps market 2023 Important?

Why is Dating Apps market 2023 Important?

- Overall, Dating Apps market in 2023 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities (strategies, services, customer base), mitigate risks (economic factors, impact business, minimize risks), Insight into Market Trend (latest trends, developments, consumer preferences, emerging technologies, dynamics, top competitive) make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive business environment.

What are the different “Types of Dating Apps market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category

Non-Premium

Premium Annually

Premium Monthly

What are the different "Application of Dating Apps market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users

18-25years

26-34years

35-50years

Above 50 years

Which regions are leading the Dating Apps Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Dating Apps Market Research Report, 2023-2030

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dating Apps

1.2 Classification of Dating Apps by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global “Dating Apps Market Size” by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Dating Apps Revenue Market Share by Type in 2023

1.3 Global Dating Apps Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Dating Apps Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Dating Apps Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Dating Apps Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Dating Apps Market Drivers

1.6.2 Dating Apps Market Restraints

1.6.3 Dating Apps Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Dating Apps Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Dating Apps Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Dating Apps Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Dating Apps Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Dating Apps Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Dating Apps Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Dating Apps Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Dating Apps New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Dating Apps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Dating Apps Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Dating Apps Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Dating Apps Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Dating Apps Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Dating Apps Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Dating Apps Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Dating Apps Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Dating Apps Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Dating Apps Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Dating Apps Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued….

