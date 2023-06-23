Flash News: OKX Wallet and Big Floppa Team Up to Launch Trading Campaign with 4.5 Billion FLOP Tokens in Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 23, 2023.



OKX Wallet and Big Floppa Team Up to Launch Trading Campaign with 4.5 Billion FLOP Tokens in Rewards

OKX Wallet is proud to announce the launch of its latest OKX Wallet x FLOP Trading Campaign, in partnership with Big Floppa, a memecoin project.

From June 22 at 17:00 (GMT+8) to June 29 at 17:00 (GMT+8), users who complete a series of Gleam tasks and trade FLOP on the OKX Wallet - DEX platform during the campaign period will have a chance to win a share of 4.5 billion FLOP tokens. Additionally, 10 lucky participants will be randomly selected at the end of the campaign and airdropped 10 USDT each. To learn more, please click here.

The rewards are categorized as follows:

Trading volume Number of winners Rewards per winner ≥ 1,000 USDT 5 Traders 300,000,000 FLOP 1,000 USDT > Trade ≥ 500 USDT 10 Traders 150,000,000 FLOP Trade ≥ 50 USDT 20 Traders 75,000,000 FLOP

OKX Wallet - DEX also recently launched a brand campaign aimed at providing users with the opportunity to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge Aggregator" through a series of educational content on OKX's LEARN blog, YouTube and community channels.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.