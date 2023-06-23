Global Stationary Fuel Cell Market Report 2020-2023 & 2023-2030: Focus on Large and Small Stationary Prime Power Applications - Data Centres Key to Future Fuel Cell Market Growth

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationary Fuel Cell Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study includes fuel cells used for large and small stationary prime power applications. Also included are stationary applications that deliver combined heat and power (CHP) to various industrial and commercial customers, including stationary micro-CHP applications. The study period is 2020-2030, with forecasts beginning in 2023.
Energy decentralization, supportive regulations and policies, greater focus on sustainability, and the crucial development of a hydrogen economy will drive stationary fuel cell industry growth during the next decade. The wider market for decentralized energy solutions is thriving as residential, commercial, and industrial customers look to achieve greater energy security and cost savings.
In terms of fuel cell technology type, solid oxide leads in market volume, significantly ahead of its closest competitor, phosphoric acid. Proton membrane technology lags someway behind, but this chemistry has potential to work as back-up power support for renewable energy.
Fuel cell manufacturers continue to prioritize improving their solutions by increasing product life span and efficiencies while lowering costs. The current commodity and supply chain crunch was a major restraint on the market in 2022, but conditions have improved in 2023 and could dissolve in the medium term.
Growth of the global fuel cell market is inextricably linked to the development of the hydrogen economy. Although natural gas can power fuel cells, it also ties them to fossil fuels. The buildout of low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure will enable fuel cells to decarbonize, making them a more attractive proposition for many stakeholders.
Fortunately for fuel cell manufacturers, hydrogen is an investment priority for nearly all the world's major economies. The United States, South Korea, and Japan are the hottest fuel cell markets, but future growth will likely come from Europe and China.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Fuel Cells Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Market Competitors
- Mainstream Fuel Cell Technologies
- Potential Technologies of the Future
- Major Trends Shaping the Fuel Cell Market
- Hydrogen Economy Developments and Decarbonization Trends
- Growth in Hybrid and Microgrid Solutions
- Increasing End Customer and Manufacturer Focus on Sustainability
- Data Centres Key to Future Fuel Cell Market Growth
- Automation of Production Will Drive Future Efficiency Gains
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Annual Installations Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Cumulative Installed Base by Region
- Cumulative Installed Base by Technology
- Annual Installation Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology
- Revenue and MW Forecast Discussion
- Technology Revenue and Forecast Discussion
- Price Forecast by Fuel Cell Type
- Pricing Discussion
- Tier Analysis
- Cumulative Fuel Cell Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Business Models
3 Key Country/Regional Markets
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States
- Forecast Discussion - United States
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea
- Forecast Discussion - South Korea
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan
- Forecast Discussion - Japan
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe
- Forecast Discussion - Europe
4 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Wide-ranging Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2: Diverse Supply Chains and Solutions to Reduce Material Dependency
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Offerings
