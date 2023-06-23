New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Memory Integrated Circuit Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470250/?utm_source=GNW



Memory Integrated Circuit Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global memory integrated circuit market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and industrial applications. The global memory integrated circuit market is expected to reach an estimated $261.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing proliferation of smartphones, rising demand for low-power memory requirements in portable wireless devices, and growing requirement for high capacity data storage applications.

Memory Integrated Circuit Market by Product, and Application



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.

Memory Integrated Circuit Market by Segments

Memory Integrated Circuit Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for memory integrated circuit market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Memory Integrated Circuit Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory)

NAND Flash Memory

Others



Memory Integrated Circuit Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Industrial



Memory Integrated Circuit Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Memory Integrated Circuit Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, memory integrated circuit companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the memory integrated circuit companies markets profiled in this report include-

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology

Cirrus Logic

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Linear Technologies

Texas Instruments

Murata Manufacturing

Memory Integrated Circuit Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for smartphone and other electronic devices, growing OEM production, and growing requirement for cloud computing services and solutions.

Within this market, consumer electronics is projected to record the highest growth due to growing disposable income of people, on-going developments in the smartphone industry, and increasing adoption of tablet PCs.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing consumption of consumer electronics, growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies, and rising demand for high-performance and low-power memory ICs from end users in this region.

Features of the Memory Integrated Circuit Market



Market Size Estimates: Memory integrated circuit market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Memory integrated circuit market size by various segments, such as product, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Memory integrated circuit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, application, and regions for the memory integrated circuit market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for memory integrated circuit market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the memory integrated circuit market size?

Answer: The global memory integrated circuit market is expected to reach an estimated $261.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for memory integrated circuit market?

Answer: The global memory integrated circuit is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of memory integrated circuit market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing proliferation of smartphones, rising demand for low-power memory requirements in portable wireless devices, and growing requirement for high capacity data storage applications.

Q4. What are the major segments for memory integrated circuit market?

Answer: The future of the memory integrated circuit market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and industrial applications.

Q5. Who are the key memory integrated circuit companies?



Answer: Some of the key memory integrated circuit companies are as follows:

Q6. Which segment in the global memory integrated circuit will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for smartphone and other electronic devices, growing OEM production, and growing requirement for cloud computing services and solutions.

Q7. In the memory integrated circuit market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing consumption of consumer electronics, growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies, and rising demand for high-performance and low-power memory ICs from end users in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global memory integrated circuit market by product (DRAM (dynamic random-access memory), NAND flash memory, and others), application (consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to memory integrated circuit market or related to memory integrated circuit companies, memory integrated circuit market size, memory integrated circuit market share, memory integrated circuit market growth, memory integrated circuit market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

