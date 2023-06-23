New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Coating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470249/?utm_source=GNW



Medical Device Coating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global medical device coating market looks promising with opportunities in the neurology, orthopedic, general surgery, cardiovascular, dentistry, and gynecology applications. The global medical device coating market is expected to reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for early disease detection and minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections, and rising need to shield various medical devices from pathogens and microbes and to enhance their performance and manoeuvrability.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Medical Device Coating Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global medical device coating market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Medical Device Coating Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hydrophilic Coatings

• Antimicrobial Coatings

• Drug-Eluting Coatings

• Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings

• Others



Medical Device Coating Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• General Surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Dentistry

• Gynecology

• Others



Medical Device Coating Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Medical Device Coating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies medical device coating companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical device coating companies profiled in this report include.

• SurModics

• Sono-Tek

• DSM

• Hydromer

• Covalon Technologies

Medical Device Coating Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that antimicrobial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these coatings on multiple gadgets owing to their affordable and compatible nature, rising demand for implantable device, and growing chances of healthcare infections.

• Cardiovascular is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the huge demand for cardiac pacemakers and implants, growing application of drug-eluting coatings in coronary stents, and augmenting number of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) cases.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the cumulating number of cases related to cardiometabolic disorders, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, expanding number of healthcare infrastructure, and huge demand for advanced surgical treatments in the region.

Features of the Medical Device Coating Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical device coating market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical device coating market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Medical device coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, and regions for the medical device coating market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the medical device coating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the medical device coating market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for medical device coating market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the medical device coating market?

Q4. What are the major segments for medical device coating market?

Q5. Who are the key medical device coating companies?



Answer: Some of the key medical device coating companies are as follows:

Q6. Which medical device coating segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In medical device coating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the medical device coating market by product (hydrophilic coatings, antimicrobial coatings, drug-eluting coatings, anti-thrombogenic coatings, and others), application (neurology, orthopedics, general surgery, cardiovascular, dentistry, gynecology, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to medical device coating market or related to medical device coating companies, medical device coating market size, medical device coating market share, medical device coating market growth, medical device coating market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

