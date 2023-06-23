India Hydrogen Economy Market Outlook Report 2023-2035: Tracking $500+ Billion Investments for H2 Hub Transformation

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Economy Market Opportunity in India & Outlook 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tracking $500+ Billion Investments for H2 hub transformation of the country.



Hydrogen economy market opportunity in India most of the hydrogen produced is through fossil fuel, also known as grey hydrogen with the quantum approaching 6 MMT.

For realizing hydrogen's potential as a contributor for decarbonization in the country shall require a scale up of 5-6 times the current volume at least by FY 29-30. This scale-up also would need a share from green hydrogen as well for which the renewable capacity has to go up and production pathways should see a significant reduction in cost approaching the optimal levels.

The road from grey-to-green hydrogen must be traversed via blue hydrogen for a country like India, which also reduces fossil fuel emissions through CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) and shall enable the country reduce the emissions by 50 MMT by 2030.

The biggest enabler for this shall be the declining trend of hydrogen costs which if bought to $2 levels/kg basis shall be highly competitive.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ballard Power System

Air Liquide

Air Products

Thyssenkrupp

KBR/Johnson Matthey

Cummins

Fuel Cell Energy

Plug Power

Bloom Energy

Linde

INOX Air

DCW Limited

TATA Chemicals

Bhoruka Gas

Air Water

Grasim Industries

Reliance Industries Limited

Adani Enterprises

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

GAIL (India) Limited

