Metahorse Unity: A Groundbreaking Business Model Merging Web2 and Web3 Gaming Experiences

BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distinctively placed as a Web2 studio operating within the Web3 gaming environment, Metahorse Unity is poised to redefine the play-to-earn business model.





It accomplishes this by creating a seamless interface between traditional gamers and the fascinating world of blockchain technology.

Combining the thrilling elements of role-playing games with the exhilaration of horse racing, Metahorse Unity epitomizes conventional gaming archetypes while providing an immersive gaming experience. It stands at the forefront of integrating Web3 assets, thus offering a captivating introduction to digital ownership for mainstream gamers.

At the heart of Metahorse Unity's business model is the inclusion of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as fundamental parts of the gaming ecosystem.

These unique digital assets can be purchased, exchanged, and sold on the secondary market using cryptocurrencies and fiat currency.

This introduction brings unprecedented interaction and real-world value to the gaming experience. With this groundbreaking approach, Metahorse Unity is dismantling barriers, appealing to both Web3 natives and conventional gamers.

Moreover, Metahorse Unity is rolling out an innovative monetization approach. The game features a free-to-play model, ensuring it's accessible to everyone.

Opportunities for revenue generation are created through in-app purchases and NFT sales, fostering an open and inclusive Web2 gaming community.

Metahorse Unity also offers a unique feature that allows players to upgrade their NFT Horses and Riders.

This boosts the functionality and visual appeal of in-game items and enhances their value on the secondary market.

This truly encapsulates the "play-to-earn" philosophy while providing the option to keep Web2 gamer assets off-chain.

Developed by Hungri Games, Metahorse Unity is the brainchild of an elite team drawn from top free-to-play gaming industry studios and publishers.

The core game loop is free-to-play, with Play-to-Earn offering additional in-game utility, notably impacting the gaming industry.





About Metahorse Unity

Metahorse Unity is an innovative mobile gaming platform that capitalizes on blockchain technology and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to deliver a highly interactive and immersive gaming experience.

By bridging the gap between traditional gaming and the burgeoning world of blockchain,

Metahorse Unity is setting new benchmarks for interactive digital entertainment.

Hungri Games, established in 2019, has developed and published three RPG titles on mobile platforms, boasting a global team of over 32 members.

These individuals fill various roles, including game design and development, blockchain development, HR, product ownership, level design, publishing support, and more.





