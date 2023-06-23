IC Substrate in the PCB Market - Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2028

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IC Substrate in the Global PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PCB market in terms of IC substrate usage is expected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The future of the global IC substrate in the global PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the tablet PC, smartphone, laptop, and wearable device applications.

The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of advanced packaging technologies, such as wafer-level packaging and flip-chip packaging, increasing popularity of smart wearable, like smart watches and fitness bands, and growing trend of miniaturization.

IC Substrate in PCB Market Insights



The analyst forecasts that FC BGA is expected to remain the larger type segment over the forecast period due to its capability of routing density and ability to be customized for maximum electrical performance.



Within this market, smartphones are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for high-performance mobile devices and increasing penetration of advanced technologies.



APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing electronics industry, increasing trend of advanced packaging technologies, and presence of the well-established semiconductor and electronics players in the region.

List of IC Substrate in PCB Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product Quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, IC substrate companies in the PCB market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

