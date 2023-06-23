New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled Glass Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470247/?utm_source=GNW



Recycled Glass Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global recycled glass market looks promising with opportunities in the glass bottle and container, flat glass, fiber glass, highway bead, abrasive, and filler applications. The global recycled glass market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the growing use of discarded glass, which are melt and molded into new products for decoration or other uses, such as making brickwork, increasing concern towards effective waste management, and supportive government programs that promote cleanliness.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Recycled Glass Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global recycled glass market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Recycled Glass Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cullet

• Crushed Glass

• Glass Powder



Recycled Glass Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Glass Bottle and Containers

• Flat Glass

• Fiber Glass

• Highway Beads

• Abrasives

• Fillers

• Others



Recycled Glass Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Recycled Glass Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, recycled glass companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the recycled glass companies profiled in this report include-

• Strategic Materials

• Momentum Recycling

• Reiling Glass Recycling

• Glass Recycled Surfaces

• Coloured Aggregates

Recycled Glass Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that cullet will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to the increasing their usage in the manufacturing process of glass to minimize energy consumption and make it affordable.

• Fiber glass is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing use of recycled glass in various end use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and manufacturing, owing to their exceptional insulating capabilities, unique resistive characteristics, and low coefficient of linearity.

• Europe will remain the largest region due to the increasing public awareness towards glass recycling and supportive European Union’s development of a circular economy package to promote effective waste control, recycling operations, and on-going projects in the region.

Features of the Recycled Glass Market

• Market Size Estimates: Recycled glass market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Recycled glass market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Recycled glass market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, applications, and regions for the recycled glass market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled glass market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the recycled glass market size?

Answer: The global recycled glass market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for recycled glass market?

Answer: The global recycled glass market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the recycled glass market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the growing use of discarded glass, which are melt and molded into new products for decoration or other uses, such as making brickwork, increasing concern towards effective waste management, and supportive government programs that promote cleanliness.

Q4. What are the major segments for recycled glass market?

Answer: The future of the recycled glass market looks promising with opportunities in the glass bottle and container, flat glass, fiber glass, highway bead, abrasive, and filler applications.

Q5. Who are the key recycled glass companies?



Answer: Some of the key recycled glass companies are as follows:

Q6. Which recycled glass segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that cullet will remain the product type segment over the forecast period due to their increasing usage in the manufacturing process of glass to minimize energy consumption and make it affordable.

Q7. In recycled glass market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe will remain the largest region due to the increasing public awareness towards glass recycling and supportive European Union’s development of a circular economy package to promote effective waste control, recycling operations, and on-going projects in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global recycled glass market by product (cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder), application (glass bottle and containers, flat glass, fiber glass, highway beads, abrasives, fillers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



