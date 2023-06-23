New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Frit and Paste Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470246/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Frit and Paste Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass frit and paste market looks promising with opportunities in the solar & fuel cell, semiconductor, and electronic applications. The global glass frit and paste market is expected to reach an estimated $18.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of these frits in the electronics, semiconductor, and solar cell industries as they are affordable, reduce production costs, and deliver high-quality products.



Glass Frit and Paste Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass frit and paste market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Glass Frit and Paste Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Sealing Glass

• Solder Glass

• Others



Glass Frit and Paste Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Solar & Fuel Cells

• Semiconductors

• Electronics

• Others



Glass Frit and Paste Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Frit and Paste Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass frit and paste companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass frit and paste companies profiled in this report include-

• Nippon Electric Glass

• Mo-Sci Corporation

• Elan Technology

• 3M

• SCHOTT AG

Glass Frit and Paste Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that sealing glass will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of fixing glasses to create strong airtight seals between components made of clay, metal, and glass.

• Electronics is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the substantial use of these glass frits in electronics, including for insulation, hermetic sealing, and protection.

• Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous technological advancement and the presence of largest glass producing hubs in the region.

