Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Report 2023: High Prevalence of Communicable Infectious Diseases in Low-income Countries Drives Growth

The Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 1.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.28%.



The demand for vaccine storage equipment has witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly driven by the global vaccination efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend is expected to continue as more countries aim to expand their vaccination programs and improve their vaccine storage infrastructure. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, measles, and hepatitis, is a key driver for the vaccine storage equipment market, as the demand for vaccines escalates.



However, the high cost of specialized vaccine storage equipment, including ultra-low temperature freezers and refrigerators, may pose a restraint to the market's growth, particularly in developing countries where healthcare providers face financial barriers. Maintenance and repair costs also add to the overall cost of ownership.



Nevertheless, there are opportunities in the market, such as the increasing popularity of portable vaccine storage equipment like vaccine carriers and vaccine fridges due to their ease of use and flexibility in storage and transportation. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has procured a significant number of vaccine carriers and fridges for low and middle-income countries.



However, challenges such as negative environmental effects, lack of proper infrastructure, and resources in low-income countries may hinder the growth of the global vaccine storage equipment market. Many low-income countries struggle with inadequate healthcare infrastructure and resources, including unreliable electricity and refrigeration, which can impact effective vaccine storage and distribution. For example, in Sub-Saharan Africa, over 50% of health facilities lack access to reliable electricity, posing challenges for maintaining proper vaccine storage temperatures.

High Prevalence of Communicable Infectious Diseases in Low-Income Countries

Expansion of Transmission & Distribution Networks

Growing Manufacturing Industries in Emerging Economies

Lack of Existing Government Policies Specific to Vacuum Interrupters

The High Cost of Vaccine Storage Equipment

Increasing Investments in Smart Grid & Power Distribution in Developing Regions

Demand for Innovation of Technologies That Reduce Energy Losses in Power Generation and Transmission

The Lack of Proper Infrastructure and Resources in Low-Income Countries

Market Segmentation



The Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market is segmented based on Storage Type, Packaging Type, End-Users, and Geography.

By Storage Type, the market for vaccine storage equipment can be categorized into refrigerators and freezers. Refrigerators and freezers are commonly used to store vaccine vials, ampoules, and corrugated boxes. The vaccines are packed and stored in individual containers and then bundled together in cold boxes and carriers within cold chain facilities. These facilities are designed to regulate and maintain the desired internal temperature, ensuring the safe transportation of vaccines.

By Packaging Type, the market for vaccine packaging can be categorized into vaccine cool bags, vials & ampoules, and corrugated boxes. The vaccine packaging industry is divided into three sectors based on the level of packaging, namely primary, secondary, and tertiary. The primary sector is expected to gain market share and grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, as it requires more design and development, making it relatively more expensive.

By End-Users, the market for vaccine storage equipment is classified into biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical laboratories. Among these segments, the distributor segment is expected to dominate the market, mainly due to the urgent demand for COVID-19 vaccines and the large-scale global delivery requirements associated with them.

By Geography, the market for vaccine storage equipment is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global vaccine storage equipment market. This can be attributed to various factors such as the presence of established logistic providers with extensive experience in the region, increasing public awareness about vaccination programs, rising vaccine research activities, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and a well-developed network of logistic providers with years of experience in the field.

