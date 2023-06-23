New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Lubricant Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470245/?utm_source=GNW



Marine Lubricant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global marine lubricant market looks promising with opportunities in bulk carriers, tankers, and container ships. The global marine lubricant market is expected to reach an estimated $8.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid infrastructural development, growing international seaborne trade, and increasing adoption for bio-based marine lubricants across the globe.



Marine Lubricant Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global marine lubricant market by oil type, product type, ship type, and region, as follows:



Marine Lubricant Market by Oil Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mineral Oil

• Synthetic Oil

• Bio-based Oil



Marine Lubricant Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Engine Oil

• Hydraulic Fluid

• Compressor Oil

• Others



Marine Lubricant Market by Ship Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Bulk Carriers

• Tankers

• Container Ships

• Others



Marine Lubricant Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Marine Lubricant Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, marine lubricant companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the marine lubricant companies profiled in this report include-

• BP Plc

• ENI SPA

• ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company)

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Gazrprom Neft

• Gulf Oil Corporation

• Indian Oil Corporation

• PetroChina Company

• Petronas

• Valvoline

Marine Lubricant Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that engine oil will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period because it helps in lubricating the inner components of internal combustion marine engines and also keeps it cool and prevents from corrosion.

• Within this market, bulk carriers will remain the largest ship type segment because bulk carriers help in transporting large unpackaged cargo, such as steel, cement, grains, and coal.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the presence of the busiest ports in the region, increasing trade activities, and expanding imports and exports in the region.

Features of the Marine Lubricant Market

• Market Size Estimates: Marine lubricant market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Marine lubricant market size by various segments, such as by oil type, product type, ship type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Marine lubricant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different oil types, product types, ship types, and regions for the marine lubricant market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the marine lubricant market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the marine lubricant market size?

Answer: The global marine lubricant market is expected to reach an estimated $8.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for marine lubricant market?

Answer: The global marine lubricant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the marine lubricant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid infrastructural development, growing international seaborne trade, and increasing adoption for bio-based marine lubricants across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for marine lubricant market?

Answer: The future of the global marine lubricant market looks promising with opportunities in bulk carriers, tankers, and container ships.

Q5. Who are the key marine lubricant companies?



Answer: Some of the key marine lubricant companies are as follows:

• BP Plc

• ENI SPA

• ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company)

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Gazrprom Neft

• Gulf Oil Corporation

• Indian Oil Corporation

• PetroChina Company

• Petronas

• Valvoline

Q6. Which marine lubricant segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that engine oil will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period because it helps in lubricating the inner components of internal combustion marine engines and also keeps it cool and prevents from corrosion.

Q7. In marine lubricant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to presence of the busiest ports in the region, increasing trade activities, and expanding imports and exports in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global marine lubricant market by oil type (mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil), product type (engine oil, hydraulic fluid, compressor oil, and others), ship type (bulk carriers, tankers, container ships, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry??



