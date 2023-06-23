EDGE Global AI and Web3 Summit Unveiled: Pioneering Collaborative Breakthroughs in Hong Kong





Hong Kong, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong is poised to become the hub of technological breakthroughs as the highly anticipated EDGE Global Web3 and AI Investment Summit takes center stage. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the AsiaWorld-Expo on 25, 26, and 27 September 2023, this cross-border gathering brings together the world's most visionary entrepreneurs, investors, scholars, developers, and industry leaders. With robust support from key government departments and an impressive lineup of organizers including VertexLabs, AGI Society, and Luna PR, in collaboration with GL Events, the summit has already garnered the esteemed endorsement of HKBA, SVIEF, and CBAIA.



Renowned as the pinnacle event in the realm of AI and Web3, the EDGE Summit launches its inaugural edition in Hong Kong, followed by subsequent editions in Dubai, London, and Silicon Valley. This global platform creates an unprecedented opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to exchange ideas, forging new paths of innovation. Anticipation runs high as the Hong Kong summit is expected to draw over 10,000 live attendees, including nearly 100 influential speakers, hundreds of leading investment institutions, and over 1,000 cutting-edge Web3 and AI projects, communities, and media outlets. Prepare for an immersive experience brimming with excitement and unrivaled opportunities.



Participants at the summit will be treated to a diverse array of thrilling events, ranging from the captivating Digital Fashion Creative Hackathon to the groundbreaking AIGC and Metaverse Fashion Show. The Demo Day for innovative projects, thematic speeches, and the highly anticipated LightCycle Metaverse Night will ignite imaginations and inspire collaboration. The latter promises a dazzling Metaverse fashion show featuring global icons from music, sports, and art, alongside an exclusive opportunity to engage with the most vibrant investors, entrepreneurs, and artists. Prepare for a night that transcends fashion, a vibrant fusion of creativity and technology.



Joining the esteemed lineup of guests at the EDGE Global AI and Web3 Summit are notable personalities and organizations. Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with industry leaders and influential figures such as:



Earl Ian Botham - Member of the British House of Lords and Godfather of Cricket

Robbie Williams - British Music Superstar

Moshe Schlisser - Managing Partner of Shefa Capital and Chairman of Oobit Technologies

Manuel Stotz - President of Kingsway Capital

Jean-Luc Bonnefoy - Vice President of GEM

Ander Tsui - Founder of VertexLabs and SuperChain Capital

Dr. Ben Goertzel - CEO and founder of SingularityNET, Leader of the OpenCog Foundation, and the AGI Society, and chair of Humanity+

But the EDGE Summit goes beyond glitz and glamour. The event hosts a series of sub-forums where cutting-edge technologies, industry leaders, renowned investment institutions, and regulatory agencies converge. Engaging discussions will explore the ever-evolving landscape of Web3 technology, fintech, and AI, shedding light on emerging trends, investment opportunities, and regulatory policies.



As the world's largest and most influential AI and Web3 investment summit, EDGE Summit collaborates with global investment institutions and innovators to host a prestigious Demo Day event. This unparalleled platform provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their projects, attract investment, and gain valuable feedback and insights. For startups and early-stage ventures, this is the ultimate showcase stage, propelling them toward success on the global stage.



The summit's overarching mission extends beyond business and delves into wide-reaching issues. EDGE Summit provides a rich platform to explore the potential of DAOs and digital city-states, paving the way for transparent and democratic models of social governance. Delving into the realm of smart cities, the event highlights the application of AI and Web3 technologies to create inclusive infrastructures that enhance people's quality of life. Additionally, EDGE Summit examines how AI technology is reshaping production relationships, labor markets, and social structures, exploring its broad applications across industries and its impact on employment opportunities and skill requirements. Central to these discussions is AI legal frameworks and ethical principles, promoting sustainable development and social responsibility in the realm of artificial intelligence.



EDGE is dedicated to curating a global symphony of wisdom and collaboration, uniting thought leaders from diverse backgrounds to navigate the transformative power of artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. Through this landmark summit, the aim is to contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future society.



As the world gathers, the summit promises to be an immersive experience that unveils the immense possibilities, fosters innovation, and charts a course towards a future propelled by the boundless potential of these cutting-edge technologies. With the EDGE Global AI and Web3 Summit poised to become a defining milestone, this gathering signifies a new era of progress and collective accomplishment.

About EDGE Summit:



EDGE Summit is organized by AGI Society (USA), Vertex Labs (UK), and Luna PR (Dubai), in collaboration with prominent industry associations such as the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA), Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (SVIEF), and China-Britain Artificial Intelligence Association (CBAIA). The event is hosted by GL events (France), renowned for its expertise in managing world-class conferences.



