Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Size to Hit US$ 3.68 Billion by 2031| Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the global market size for respiratory pathogen testing kits in 2022 to be worth US$ 2.30 billion. It is expected to rise significantly at a sizable revenue CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 3.68 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for respiratory pathogen testing kits indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Testing kits for respiratory pathogens are diagnostic instruments used to pinpoint specific pathogens, including viruses or bacteria, that can result in respiratory infections.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of Covid-19 and other related respiratory disorder cases is driving the market revenue share.

The rising demand for pathogen testing kits due to their sensitivity and specificity drives market revenue growth.

The demand for early disease detection techniques is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.30 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.68 billion CAGR 5.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market:

In September 2022, A novel PCR test, the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 + Influenza Antigen Test, and the FTD SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/HRSV Assay have all been made available by Siemens Healthineers.

In May 2022, the Multiplex PCR-Fluorescence Probing Six Respiratory Pathogens Diagnostic Kit from Sansure Biotech (GXZZ 20223400597) was given marketing approval. The first domestic test reagent based on multiplex fluorescence PCR technology can detect six common bacteria in a single tube; it is a ground-breaking tool for molecular diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape

A list of key players operating in the global market for respiratory pathogen testing kits includes:

Danaher Corporation

Altona Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global respiratory pathogen testing kits market revenue is driven as respiratory diseases are becoming more common, there is a greater need for quick and precise diagnostic tests, people are becoming more aware of the value of early detection, and cutting-edge technologies are available.

However, due to the lack of awareness, and limited availability of healthcare infrastructure, the respiratory pathogen testing kits market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the respiratory pathogen testing kits market is segmented into ELISA kits, RT PCR kits, lateral flow test kits, and others.

Based on application, the respiratory pathogen testing kits market is segmented into respiratory syncytial virus infection, influenza virus infection, and others.

Based on end users, the respiratory pathogen testing kits market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Segmentation By Products

Based on the products, the lateral flow test kits segment dominates the global respiratory pathogen testing kits market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the increase in testing for the diagnosis of chronic disease.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global respiratory pathogen testing kits market. This large revenue share is due to respiratory infections becoming more common; therefore, precise, and quick diagnostic tests are needed.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for respiratory pathogen testing kits. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL RESPIRATORY PATHOLOGY TESTING KITS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT ELISA Kits RT PCR Kits Lateral Flow Test Kits Others GLOBAL RESPIRATORY PATHOLOGY TESTING KITS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Influenza Virus Infection Others GLOBAL RESPIRATORY PATHOLOGY TESTING KITS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

RESPIRATORY PATHOLOGY TESTING KITS MARKET TOC

